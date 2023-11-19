The Rivian R1T owner drove 24,000 miles in 15 months. Now, Rivian is buying it back

The Rivian R1T is marketed as an adventure truck, but some people want a pickup for work. And Mitch Dumke, who uploaded the 22-minute video embedded above, is one of them.

He bought it about 15 months ago and has put 24,000 miles on the electric truck, doing everything from pulling trailers to carrying equipment and tending to everything that comes up on the farm.

As he says, the R1T was a great work truck for him, but it wasn’t perfect. In fact, on four separate occasions, he had to tow his pickup due to some error in the drive system or parking brake, which would render the vehicle inoperable.

With that being said, the owner mentions several times in the video that Rivian’s customer service is amazing and every time the pickup breaks down, Rivian immediately arranges a tow truck, Uber or Lyft to get it back home. Offers credit for the car, and puts him in the rental car.

Mitch says that after all his ordeal, he traveled in a rental car from Enterprise for about 45 days over a period of three to four months. Which, obviously, made him lose confidence in his car. So he spoke to Rivian and agreed with the company to buy back the R1T at full price because the problem was not resolved during all the service appointments.

9 photos

However, he would still recommend Rivian’s electric pickup because he thinks his case is different and the company is still learning from its mistakes. Sure, the powered tonneau cover broke within the first few months (a common issue, which is why it was redesigned) and the hood refuses to close after pressing the button, but other than that, it’s a Has been a good vehicle.

The bed mounted power outlets and unique gear tunnel received praise from the owner as they made life on the farm much easier. He could take his smelly shoes or tools into the gear tunnel and get power from the outlet in bed without worrying about extension cords.

Go ahead and watch the video at the top of this page and let us know what you think in the comments section below: What would you do if you were in a similar situation?

Source: insideevs.com