The rising BAE share price looks unstoppable! should I buy?

BAE Systems (LSE:BA) shares have been a consistent growth engine, rising 27% this year. opposite of this, FTSE 100 The index has fallen 2.5% since the beginning of January. In fact, the rise in BAE share price started in February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Europe’s largest defense contractor is well-positioned to benefit from increased security concerns as geopolitical tensions continue to rise. Recent developments in the Middle East further enhance the case for investment.

The escalating conflict in Israel and Gaza is likely to increase pressure on BAE’s major government customers to further increase their defense budgets. So, based on strong demand, can there be any stopping the meteoric rise of FTSE 100 stocks? And should I add it to my portfolio today?

an unsafe world

It is difficult to overstate the impact of recent global events when analyzing BAE shares. After all, at the heart of the business sits a product portfolio spanning aircraft, radar, attack missiles, warships and munitions.

In the wake of major conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, as well as concerns about China’s territorial ambitions with respect to Taiwan, demand for the firm’s offering is rising. The defense giant serves governments around the world and its customer base is increasingly diverse geographically.

market FY22 Sales We 44% UK 20% Middle East 17% Europe 13% Australia 4%

promising numbers

The stock is currently trading at all-time highs, with its value more than doubling in five years. Not only that, but BAE shares claim Dividend Aristocrat status. Currently, the dividend yield is a respectable 2.57%.

Looking ahead, BAE Systems claims a record £66.2bn order backlog – almost three times annual sales. At the same time, the company has been a rare ray of hope in a UK M&A market ghost town. The recent £4.4bn acquisition of US space technology company Ball Aerospace in 2023 is one of the largest deals struck by a UK company.

These numbers lend credibility to a potentially compelling investment case. There is a wide gap in BAE. Combining deep expertise in sophisticated military technology with close relationships with government customers and high barriers to entry, the competitive risks facing this stock are largely limited to a few industry giants.

risk

Although the share price trajectory is promising, there are several factors that could derail it. First, there is the matter of evaluation. Currently, the stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 17.5 – which doesn’t seem unreasonably expensive, but it is higher than its five-year average of less than 15.

Additionally, there are risks to the company’s customer base. Beyond the boon provided by recent Western defense agreements such as the AUKUS agreement, Saudi Arabia has become an important customer for the group. The Kingdom provided 32% of BAE’s air division’s sales during the first half of FY23. This is the biggest branch of the company.

It is no secret that Saudi and American viewpoints on issues related to Israel and Palestine differ greatly. Whether defense contractors can continue to rely on a diverse customer base through the constantly changing landscape of international relations is a controversial issue.

should I buy?

I used to own BAE shares and I regret that I still don’t have them today. Overall, despite some challenges, the investment backdrop looks promising. If I had extra cash, I would re-enter a position now.

