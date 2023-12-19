The rise of wearable face computers

Form factors may evolve but wearable “face computers” will gain momentum. getty

By now, you’re aware of Apple’s groundbreaking XR headset, the Vision Pro. Everyone who has used it is amazed by its features, graphics, and immersive capabilities. Apple will bring it to market in early 2024, and I have no doubt that from the start, it will become the gold standard in XR headsets. Given my knowledge of the supply chain, I believe Apple can only make between 250,000 and 400,000 devices in 2024, and I expect every single one of them to sell out as fast as Apple can deliver them. Could. That’s because thousands of developers, gamers, enterprise and vertical companies, and early adopters won’t be intimidated by its $3500 price tag and will buy them once they come out.

On the other hand, this price will be less attractive to the mass consumer market. Nevertheless, the release of Apple’s Vision Pro will likely increase interest in VR, especially AR. This new device will spark interest in low-cost alternatives to provide the same basic XR/AR functions as regular glasses.

Interestingly, the biggest takeaway for the XR glasses will be when you can get all the features and functionality in the Vision Pro in the standard glasses format. However, Apple’s technology to deliver an immersive XR experience in the Vision Pro is still too large and compute-intensive to fit into a form factor any smaller than Apple’s new headsets today.

Many low-cost options have existed for a few years, but now we’re seeing more interest in some type of wearable headset that can offer XR and AR capabilities.

At the high end, we have HTC’s Vive Pro 2 and XR Elite, Varjo’s VR-3, and other products targeted at vertical business solutions and serious gamers.

Then there are also models with more consumer-friendly pricing like the Meta Quest 3 which is priced at $499 and has gained a lot of interest and demand since arriving in June 2023.

All of these mentioned above are glasses in nature and are not designed to be worn in a mobile setting or for long periods of time.

This year, more attention was paid to form factors like the two other glasses. They provide two different functionalities, but both provide a form of wearable computing. These are often called smart glasses.

The two with the highest profile are the Rokid Max AR glasses and Xreal’s Air 2 Pro. Both cost less than $500 and have minimal AR functionality, but they have one feature that makes them attractive. Both can provide a big-screen, virtual theater-like experience for video streaming. Over time, they’ll get software upgrades to add more AR functions, but the big personal screen feature is the big draw today.

Other smart glasses that got a lot of attention are the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses. Although these glasses don’t provide the big-screen theater experience like Rokid and Xreal, they do have built-in cameras that make it easy to take photos and videos on demand. This feature is nice because I no longer need to take my smartphone out of my pocket to use the camera, and it makes it possible to do so whenever I want and on demand. Wired.com has done a great review on these glasses that goes into detail about their features and functionality.

An interesting rumor about the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer glasses is that over time and in newer models, they may become more AR feature rich, which would allow a person to eventually see virtual information. This would make them even more interesting, but as a wearable camera, it has serious merit in its own right.

Although I don’t think 2024 will be an explosive year for XR glasses or AR-like glasses, it will be a turning point for this market segment. Apple’s Vision Pro is a game changer and will define what is possible in virtual worlds and spatial computing. Products from Rokid and

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer and others entering this specific segment in 2024 will attract more interest in the overall AR glasses concept, which the market can build upon more aggressively in 2025 and beyond.