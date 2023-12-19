Some Chinese companies claim to have “digitally resurrected” thousands of dead people using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Advertisement

For generations, humans have been searching for ways to overcome the challenging journey of grieving the loss of loved ones.

And technology, such as drawing and photography, has helped them to memorialize and remember the dead.

Bereaved Siku Wu and his wife are among the many who are now turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to create avatars of their dearly departed.

They were devastated by the death of their only child, 22-year-old Juanmo, while he was studying at Exeter University in the UK.

Following the boom in deep learning technologies like ChatGPT in China, Wu began researching ways to revive his deceased son.

They collected photos, videos and audio recordings of Juanmo and spent thousands of euros hiring AI firms who cloned his face and voice.

“Is there any solution to the pain of losing a loved one? First, you need to change your perspective,” Wu said.

For example, the idea that there is no connection between deceased loved ones and you may be changed. The connections definitely exist. If you can believe in this mindset, your pain can lessen”.

The results so far are rudimentary. But they are enough for Wu’s wife to dissolve in tears in front of her late son’s grave when she hears a recording of her son from Wu’s phone while cleaning the grave.

‘We will be united again in the metaverse’

The words of the recording were never spoken by the late student, but have been brought into existence with AI.

,[I know] How difficult is this for you? Every day, every moment, I wish to be with you, to give you warmth and strength,” Juanmo said in the AI-generated audio.

“Choose courage, choose gratitude, choose positivity. It will make our lives better despite the loss. That’s what I want to see most from heaven.”

Wu wants to one day create a completely realistic replica that behaves exactly like his dead son but lives in virtual space.

He has formed a team to create a database containing a large amount of information about his son.

Wu hopes to put it into powerful algorithms to create an avatar capable of copying his son’s thinking and speech patterns with precision.

“One day, son, we will all meet again in the Metaverse,” he said.

The rise of China’s ‘ghost robots’

The so-called “ghost bot” industry is booming in China, according to experts.

“There are a lot of people in China, many of whom have emotional needs, which gives us an advantage in terms of market demand,” said Zhang Zewei, founder of AI firm Super Brain.

Advertisement

Some Chinese companies claim to have “digitally resurrected” thousands of dead people with just 30 seconds of audiovisual material.

Clients include people who have died, surviving parents who are unable to spend time with their children and – controversially – even the ex-boyfriend of a woman with a broken heart.

Experts say ghost bots can provide comfort but warn that more research is needed to understand their psychological and ethical effects.

He says the inability of dead people to give consent can also raise ethical questions.

“What if they do things that will ‘contaminate’ the memory of the person they are supposed to represent?” said Tal Morse, visiting research fellow at the Center for Death and Society at the University of Bath, Britain.

Advertisement

Watch the video in the media player above for more on this story.

video editor • Roslyn Min

Source