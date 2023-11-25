The rise of champagne under the sea: ‘I have never tasted such wine in my life’

Photograph: Jonathan Knackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

You might think that 1,500 years after drinking the first bottle, there was nothing else left to innovate in the rarefied world of Champagne. You would be wrong. The next big thing in a £6 billion a year industry: aging under the sea.

Like many of the world’s best inventions, it began by accident. In 2010, a group of divers in Finland’s Åland Archipelago came across the wreck of a ship sunk in 1852 and were surprised to find 145 bottles of champagne 160 feet below the surface. Even more surprising was that the bottles were still full and tasted – in the words of a professor of food biochemistry – “incredible – I have never tasted such a wine in my life”.

All labels were washed off but wine detectives examined the inner surface of the cork and found branding images that helped them identify its origin. Many of these were from the Juglar maison, which disappeared in 1829 when its vineyards were taken over by a competitor, and there were 47 bottles of Veuve Clicquot.

Two years after the discovery, 11 bottles were auctioned for a total of $156,000 at a sale in Mariehamn in the Åland Archipelago between Finland and Sweden, where the Foglo shipwreck was found. One of the Veuve Clicquot bottles was the top lot, selling for €15,000.

Before that the contents of the bottles were analyzed and tasted by experts. Now the price of bottles has reached $190,000.

Philippe Jeandet, a professor of food biochemistry at the University of Reims, in the heart of France’s Champagne region, was given small samples from three bottles to conduct a “chemical and sensory analysis” of the wine. Their report, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, states that “After living in near-perfect conditions for nearly 170 years in the deep sea, these sleeping Champagne bottles wake up to tell us a chapter of the story of winemaking.” Gone”.

A series of “expert tasters” initially described the wine “using words such as ‘animal notes’, ‘wet hair’, ‘crunch’ and sometimes ‘cheesy’,” the report said.” But after the wine was placed in the glass and oxygenated, it released more pleasant aromas, which have been described as “spicy”, “smoky” and “leathery”. Dominique Demarville, then Chef de Caves of Veuve Clicquot, tasted the Champagne three times, detecting ripe fruits, truffles and honey, and declared it one of the best Champagnes in the world.

Jeandet was allowed to taste “just one drop from a microsyringe”. His verdict, as reported in Smithsonian Magazine: “I have never tasted such wine in my life. After tasting it, its aroma remained in my mouth for three or four hours.”

Veuve Clicquot, part of French billionaire Bernard Arnault’s LVMH luxury goods group, was so impressed by the rediscovery of its wines that it is attempting to recreate similar conditions by steeping dozens of bottles at the same location in Åland. Archipelago Some bottles will remain there for 40 years.

The Champagne house believes that the deep sea can be the ideal environment to “rest” Champagne, which is traditionally left to mature in nets. crayeras (old chalk cellar) under Reims. “With its low salinity (20 times lower than the Atlantic Ocean) and constant temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, the Baltic Sea offers an optimal aging environment,” Veuve said.

Apparently, all the flavor is in the bubbles. The scientific paper says of the ancient Champagne, “Although no bubbles were seen when poured, a slight tingle was felt when tasted.”

Jean-Marc Gallot, Chief Executive of Veuve Clicquot, said: “This extraordinary project dedicated to the art of aging reflects the spirit of innovation and audacity that has always characterized Maison Veuve Clicquot. We like to push boundaries, as Madame Clicquot did in her time.”

It’s not just Veuve being experimented with high seas champagne. Lucy Edwards, Champagne expert and founder of industry magazine Champagne Everyday, said that subsea storage is “the fastest-growing growth sector in Champagne, with most of the larger producers and even smaller houses trying it out”.

While Veuve is dropping bottles in the Baltic, Edwards said most of the marine storage industry was off the coast of Brittany.

Demand has grown so rapidly that a French offshore exploration company, which previously worked on projects for the oil and gas industry, has launched a new division, Amphoris, dedicated to undersea alcohol storage. It says on its website: “Our work includes [of] Providing a reliable and safe service for the immersion of bottles on sites that have been carefully selected for their unique characteristics, thus providing the best conditions for running an ideal underwater cellar: complete darkness, continuous temperature, complete safety.

Producers are concerned that their expensive wines are being stolen by divers and are convinced that its “underwater sites are located at depths beyond the limits of human free diving”.

Edwards said: “To age the best Champagne you need pristine conditions. They thought it was in the tunnels under Reims, but now they think it’s even more pristine, under the sea. There you have There is complete darkness, a cool constant temperature, and most importantly, the pressure under the water is close to the pressure inside the bottle – which creates the best bubbles.

“Many people think it’s just a marketing gimmick, but I have to say I’ve tried a few and there is a difference, even if slight.”

