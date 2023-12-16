The richest countries in the world in 2023

Visit our graphic detail page to read more about The Economist’s data journalism.

Comparing the wealth of nations is more difficult than you might think. Countries with a large number of people living there have larger economies, but this does not mean that personal income is higher. Per capita dollar income is the most common metric for dividing countries into rich and poor, but it does not take into account international differences in prices. Nor does it account for how many hours people have to work to earn their wages. To provide a complete picture, economist has created a global rich list using the latest available data on three measures: per capita dollar income, income adjusted for local prices (known as purchasing-power parity, or PPP), and hourly earnings. See where each country ranks below.

The findings show how volatile economics can be. Take America. Its GDP is the largest ever at market exchange rates. But its per capita income is only the seventh highest in the world, and eighth when adjusted for local prices. Taking into account long workdays and limited holidays, it falls to 11th place. China – the world’s second-largest economy in nominal terms – ranks 65th by GDP per capita and 96th by hours worked. Other countries with grueling work cultures are also seeing big changes: South Korea ranks 31st on our first scale and 30th on the second, but 47th on our third.

In much of Western Europe the trend goes in the opposite direction: places like Belgium, Germany and Sweden rise in the rankings when their low prices or enviable work-life balance are taken into account. Wages in Luxembourg are far ahead of local prices. And Norway has the world’s highest average earnings per hour worked. (See the top 20 countries in the chart above.)

These calculations will not be accurate. For example, PPP conversions struggle to capture differences in the quality of goods and services. Methods of calculating hours worked may vary; They are particularly difficult to estimate for poor countries with large informal sectors (read our full methodology here). And data from some countries cannot be trusted. Some countries (notably China) have very high savings rates, so even their PPP-adjusted GDP per hour will not reflect their standard of living. The rankings also take into account people’s average income (what they earn), not their wealth (what they already own). But the comparison offers a more holistic assessment of the world’s richest countries than focusing on any one measure – it shows where your money is best spent, and where working long hours may not always be beneficial. Is. ■

You can download the data here or read the methodology behind our Rich List.

