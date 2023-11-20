The richest 1 percent emitted as much as the poorest two-thirds of humanity.

The richest 1% of the global population produced 16% of the world’s carbon dioxide in 2019, creating as much planet-warming pollution as the poorest two-thirds of humanity, according to a report released Monday by Oxfam International.

Climate equality: one planet for the 99% The fossil fuel-driven climate emergency and runaway inequality have been described as a “twin crisis”, leaving those least responsible for planetary breakdown to suffer the worst consequences, from devastating extreme weather to food and water shortages. Leaving.

The report warns, “If no action is taken, the richest will continue to burn the carbon we have left to use while keeping global warming below the safe limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius, which will greatly reduce poverty and ensure equality.” Any possibility of doing so will be destroyed.” “The world needs a similar transformation. Only radical reduction in inequality, transformative climate action and fundamentally changing our economic goals as a society can save our planet while ensuring well-being for all.

Using the latest available emissions data from the Stockholm Environment Institute, Oxfam calculated that it would take about 1,500 years for one person in the bottom 99% to produce as much CO2 pollution as the world’s top billionaires produce in a year . According to the report, the annual emissions of the global super-rich almost cancel out the emissions-reduction effect of one million onshore wind turbines.

The report also estimated in 2019 that the top 1% of emissions would cause an additional 1.3 million heat-related deaths in the coming decades, with the majority of those deaths occurring in the current decade.

Oxfam said transportation is the biggest source of pollution among the ultra-rich, whose fleets of private jets, yachts and gas-guzzling cars are extremely carbon-intensive. Experts at Indiana University estimated in 2021 that a “superyacht” emits more than 7,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Climate activists have also targeted private jet travel as a major source of luxury emissions. Oxfam said in its new report that “a short trip on a private jet will produce more carbon than the average person emits in an entire year.”

The report comes in the wake of the World Meteorological Organization reporting that global greenhouse gas concentrations once again reached an all-time high last year, underscoring the need for dramatic action to halt fossil fuel use and transition to renewable energy. Does it.

Chiara Liguori, senior climate justice policy adviser at Oxfam, said in a statement that “the super-rich are plundering and polluting the planet to the point of destruction and those who can least afford it are paying the highest price.” Are.”

Liguori said, “The report highlights the sheer scale of climate inequality revealed, how both crises are interconnected – fueling each other – and the urgent need to ensure that climate The rising costs of change fall on those most responsible and able to pay.”

“Governments globally, including the UK, need to tackle the twin crises of inequality and climate change by targeting the extreme emissions of the ultra-rich by imposing higher taxes,” Liguori said. “This will raise much-needed revenue that can be directed to a number of critical social spending needs, including supporting the appropriate switch to clean, renewable energy, as well as meeting our international commitments to support communities who are first “We have been bearing the brunt of the climate crisis ever since.”

The Oxfam report calls on governments to “radically increase equality” by imposing a wealth tax on the richest 1%, as well as heavy inheritance, land and property taxes. The report also recommends taxing or banning private jet travel, space tourism and other polluting luxury activities, and imposing a “permanent, automatic” windfall levy on major corporations that often take advantage of crises such as wars and pandemics.

Additionally, Oxfam urged governments to establish universal programs ranging from health care to education to child care and invest heavily in moving away from fossil fuels. The group said rich countries should honor their commitments to provide climate financing to poor countries bearing the brunt of the climate crisis and support debt cancellation and other relief measures.

“Unless we reduce carbon emissions rapidly, we will exhaust the amount of carbon we can emit without triggering climate change within just five years,” the report said.

