The return of the ordinals is driving up Bitcoin transaction fees.

Just when many thought the Ordinals hype was already over, the protocol built within the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain is booming again, bringing more activity to the network but also higher transaction fees. Is.

the ordinals are back

Last Thursday, the Bitcoin network was rocked by rising fees as well as increased activity. Here there was a resurgence of ordinals due to the new market appetite by criminal enthusiasts.

To recap, the Ordinals protocol was devised by Casey Rodermer, which allows data to be transmitted in Satoshi (Sat) – the smallest denomination of Bitcoin. Ordinals are similar to how non-fungible tokens (NFTs) work on the Ethereum (ETH) chain, but their proponents and users have made considerable efforts to differentiate the two by referring to the former as Bitcoin-native digital artifacts. This distinction was apparently very important to them due to the “tainted” nature of NFTs, which were prone to scams.

The peak of transactions came on November 16 and 18, resulting in average fees of $18.647 and $18.378, respectively, based on three-month data from BitInfoChart. A significant increase was seen a week before this and the fee reached $15.865. As of Monday, the numbers have decreased but at $10.346, they are still higher than the average fees for the second half of the year.

All these times, except for the events of November 16 and 18, Ethereum was mirroring Bitcoin’s movements in the three-month bracket. During the 9th, ETH rose to $10.529 and overtook BTC by $2.018 on the 13th. However, it eventually broke away from the major cryptos on the basis of market dominance on the 16th and 18th, displaying $7.989 and $4.888 transaction fees respectively.

Bitcoin and Ethereum average transaction fees (Source: BitInfoCharts)

The data is corroborated by Dune Analytics charts indicating a dramatic increase in Ordinal inscriptions since October 24. On that date, more than six million ordinals were minted, bringing the total network fee to 800 BTC, or approximately $30 million.

General inscription section (Source: Dune Analytics)

At the time of this writing at 3:30 PM UTC time on Tuesday, there are now a total of 42.67 million ordinal inscriptions on the BTC network.

ORDI Token and Taproot Wizards are taking advantage of the resurgence of Ordinals

Revitalized demand for Ordinals led to the listing of ORDI on Binance on November 7. The inclusion of the BRC-20 token, the second-largest by market cap on the crypto exchange, sparked a buying spree, sending its price up 50% at that time.

Additionally, Renewed in Ordinals germinated a $7.5 million seed from a November 17 funding round from Taproot Wizards, an Ordinals-based project led by Rodmer.

