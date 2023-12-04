The researcher says that Russia's economy is facing three obstacles in moving forward, such as capital, industry and its population is decreasing.

One researcher says Russia’s economy could look a lot like the Cold War.

The country is facing three major problems which will hinder economic growth.

The researcher said that there are practically “no prospects” for Russia’s development in the coming years.

According to Vladislav Inozemtsev, special adviser to the Middle East Media Research Institute, Russia’s economy has weakened due to the invasion of Ukraine, and it may begin to resemble the Cold War era as key growth components deteriorate. ,

In an article for the French magazine Politique Étranger, Inozemtsev pointed to signs of weakness in Moscow’s economy as the war in Ukraine continues, despite Russia’s show of defiance and claims of strength.

In particular, he pointed to three issues developing in Russia that could set the country up for a dire economic future.

Russia is deindustrializing

Russia’s economy is “becoming increasingly primitive”, Inozemtsev said, as Western companies are pulling out of the country and are unwilling to do business. Meanwhile, the remaining Western machinery in the nation is deteriorating, and has only three to five years of use left.

This has created loopholes that are hurting key sectors of Russia’s economy, for example the auto sector, which has seen sales decline during the nearly two years of war.

Meanwhile, Russia is turning more towards China for its infrastructure needs and supply of high-tech products as the rest of the world has become reluctant to do business with the war-torn nation. Imnozemtsev estimates that at this rate, Russia may become completely dependent on China as a trading partner by the end of the decade.

This is a serious prospect for the country’s economic growth outlook.

“There is therefore no prospect for the Russian economy to grow in the coming years,” Inozemtsev said, although he added that this trend is not yet understood by most of the public.

Russia’s population is falling

Russia’s population was falling before the war and is unlikely to increase much as people want to avoid the danger of going to war and the depressed economy.

Russia’s population is expected to decline by about 3 million from 2017 to 2022. Population decline has created a number of problems for Russia’s economy as it transitioned to wartime levels, including a record shortage of workers.

Imnozemtsev said, “The decline in capital human resources could, in the long term, cost Russia more than the immediate financial losses caused by the current conflict.”

capital is declining

Russia is also suffering from a loss of capital as “war capitalism” – a regime involving high military spending and heavy taxation – takes hold.

“Nationalization and confiscation of assets of foreign companies has become so attractive that efforts are increasing to take over the assets of Russian entrepreneurs deemed ‘not loyal enough’ to the Kremlin. Hence the massive redistribution of wealth in the coming years Seems inevitable,” Imnozemtsev said.

“All this points to the great difficulty facing the Russian economy,” he said. By the end of the decade, Imnozemtsev estimated that Russia’s GDP could decline by 10%–15%. Imnozemtsev said that in the meantime, its population could decline by six million people, and the value of the ruble could lose about 50%.

Other economists have issued similar warnings for Russia’s economy, though the country itself has stressed its resilience over the past year and a half. Although the Kremlin recently acknowledged that Russia was on the brink of collapse last year, Moscow officials estimate Russia’s economy will grow 3% this year, higher than the International Monetary Fund’s 2.2% growth forecast.

Source: www.businessinsider.com