The research firm says the revaluation of the bond market will cause the price of US office buildings to fall by 40% by the end of next year.

According to Capital Economics, a rise in bond yields could lead to a fall in prices in the office sector.

This is because rising Treasury yields can affect cap rates on office buildings, driving down prices.

The firm has predicted that office prices could fall by 40% by the end of next year.

The research firm pointed to the recent surge in Treasury yields, with the yield on 10-year bonds recently reaching 5% for the first time since 2007.

The 10-year yield could dip to around 3.75% in 2024 before rising to 4% in 2025, the firm predicted in a note on Tuesday.

This is likely because the neutral real interest rate – the interest rate that neither expands nor contracts the economy – is likely higher than before, which means overall bond yields will be higher over the long term. Will remain.

Higher bond yields lead to higher rates throughout the economy. In the commercial real estate sector, this may mean a higher capitalization rate, or the expected return from the income generated by the property.

Like bond yields, cap rates are inversely related to asset prices, meaning higher cap rates will push prices down.

“Due to the upward adjustment in our 10-year Treasury yield forecasts, we now expect to see a larger increase in cap rates,” said Kiran Raichura, deputy chief asset economist at Capital Economics. “At an all-property level, this would mean cap rates would rise by about 100 bps to about 5.2%, leading to a more than 20% decline in overall value,” he said of the overall real estate sector.

Raichura predicts that office cap rates could rise to 6.5% by the end of 2024, which could push office prices down at least 40%. This marks a steep decline compared to their previous outlook, where they saw prices falling by 35% by the end of 2025.

Experts have warned of trouble for the commercial real estate sector as early as 2023 after a banking turmoil led to tightening credit conditions. Banks are less willing to lend on risky, liquid commercial real estate properties, and property owners who are able to refinance their mortgages are having to do so at much higher interest rates.

Experts have warned that this situation could bring a wave of crisis as about $1.5 trillion of debt in the region is due to mature in the next few years.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com