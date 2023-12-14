The Republican leading the investigation into Hunter Biden has his own shell company and complicated friends

Tompkinsville, Ky. (AP) – Representative James Comer, a multi-millionaire farmer, claims to be one of the largest landholders near his rural Kentucky hometown, and he has meticulously documented nearly all of his landholdings on congressional financial disclosure documents – About 1,600 acres in all.

But there is six acres of land he purchased in 2015 and co-owns with a longtime campaign contributor, whom he has treated differently, transferring their ownership to Farm Team Properties, a shell company. which he co-owns with his wife.

Interviews and records reviewed by The Associated Press offer new insights into the financial dealings that risk undermining the strength of some of Comer’s central arguments in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. For months, the House Oversight Committee chairman and his Republican allies have been grilling Biden over how his relatives traded on his famous name to score business deals.

Specifically, Comer has attacked some members of the Biden family, including the president’s son Hunter, over their use of “shell companies” designed to obscure millions of dollars of earnings from shady middlemen and foreign interests. It appears.

Such companies generally exist only on paper and are formed to hold assets such as real estate. Their opaque structures are often designed to help hide ownership of property and other assets.

Companies used by the Bidens are already playing a central role in the impeachment inquiry, which is expected to gain momentum after House Republicans voted on Wednesday to formally authorize the investigation. The vote follows the federal indictment last week of Biden’s son Hunter on charges of engaging in a scheme to avoid paying taxes on his earnings through companies.

But as Comer works to “provide the transparency and accountability that the American people demand” through GOP investigations, his own finances and relationships have also begun to attract attention, including from prominent local figures. Including his relationship with, who have complicated pasts that are not at all dissimilar. To some of the people caught in their Biden investigation.

Comer declined to comment through a spokesperson, but has aggressively denied any wrongdoing in setting up the shell company.

In response to Democrats accusing him of being a hypocrite following the company’s revelations by the Daily Beast last month, Comer called a Democratic lawmaker an “idiot” and said criticism was something “only stupid, economically uneducated Only people choose “up.”

The AP found that Farm Team Properties operated in an opaque manner similar to the companies used by the Bidens, hiding its stake in the land, which it co-owns with the donor, from being disclosed on its financial disclosure forms. Is. Those records describe Farm Team Properties as his wife’s “land management and real estate speculation” company, without providing further details.

It’s unclear why Comer decided to put those six acres into a shell company, or what other assets Farm Team Properties might own. In her most recent financial disclosure form, Comer listed it as being worth $1 million, which is a huge amount but a fraction of her net worth.

Ethics experts say House rules require members of Congress to disclose all assets held by companies that are worth more than $1,000.

“It seems absolutely clear to me that they should be disclosing any personal land assets held by the shell company,” said Delaney Marsco, a senior lawyer specializing in congressional ethics at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center in Washington.

Marsco and other experts were puzzled as to why Comer would keep such assets in a shell company, especially since he has disclosed his other holdings and does not appear to have made other efforts to hide his assets. .

“This is actually a real problem on which anti-corruption activists would love to pursue legislative reform,” said Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis who is an expert in government ethics. “It is difficult to trace assets held in shell companies. He is a good example.”

Comer created the company in 2017 to house his stake in six acres of land he had purchased two years earlier in a joint venture with Darren Cleary, a major campaign contributor and construction contractor from Monroe County, Kentucky, where the congressman was born and raised. -Nourished.

It’s unclear how Comer came to invest with Cleary, who did not respond to an interview request. They have mutually admired each other over the years, with Comer calling Cleary “my friend” and “the epitome of a successful businessman” in the House.

Records show that Cleary, his businesses and family have donated nearly $70,000 to Comer’s various campaigns. She has praised Comer on social media for “fighting for us everyday” and has posted photos of the two together on the golf course.

At the time he and Comer entered into their venture, Cleary was selling acres of his family’s land in Kentucky so he could build a highway bypass near Tompkinsville, completed in 2020. He sold Comer a 50% interest in six acres of land for $128,000. Whose ownership will ultimately be near the highway.

Comer, a powerful political figure in this rural part of Kentucky, announced his bid for Congress a few days after purchasing the land.

Marketing materials described the land as a “choice” property and noted its proximity to the bypass. Property records show the partnership sold about an acre of land last year for $150,000, significantly more than it was worth when purchased.

Farm team properties have also become more valuable. Comer’s financial disclosure forms show its value has increased from $50,000 and $100,000 in 2016 to between $500,001 and $1 million in 2022, records show.

As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer has presented himself as a bipartisan morality warrior interested only in uncovering the truth. As evidence, he has pointed to a long career as a state legislator and official who worked to build bridges with Democrats and “clean up scandal, restore trust and crack down on waste, fraud and abuse.” Had demanded.

However, interviews with allies, critics, and constituents reveal that a fiercely partisan man overlooked the wrongdoings of friends and supporters if they could help him advance in business and politics.

“The Jamie Comer I knew was a person of light and sunshine and looking for common ground. Now he’s a Nixonian,” said former Democratic state auditor and friend Adam Edelen, comparing the lawmaker to a disgraced former president who resigned from office amid the Watergate scandal.

According to Comer, he is a self-made wealthy man who established his first farm and wisely invested in land while attending Western Kentucky University.

After graduating in 1993, Comer went into the insurance business with a family friend, Billy D. Poston.

Later there was a rift between the two. When poor health prevented Polston from running for re-election as state representative in 2000, Comer, 27, defeated Polston’s wife in the GOP primary, and went on to win that race and the general election. For years, Comer took credit for defeating the ‘incumbent’ in interviews.

According to those who knew him, Comer dominated the machine politics of Monroe County, Kentucky, and knew how to win allies.

According to campaign finance disclosures published in local news, when he was barely out of high school, Comer was writing campaign checks to state politicians, including a $4,000 contribution to the Republican candidate for governor in 1990. Later in 1991, another check for $1,050 was also included. , Both contributions list Comer’s occupation as “Student”.

Comer followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Harlin Comer, who was a leading figure in local Republican politics as well as a construction contractor and bank executive.

When Harlin Comer died in 1993, 21-year-old Comer took over as chair of the Monroe County GOP. A wave of prosecutions soon followed against local Republican office holders, some of whom he helped launch Comer’s political career and became close friends.

Michelle Page and Larry Pitcock were among those charged in the sweep. Page, then the county’s chief executive, and former county clerk Pitcock were sentenced to 18 months in prison in 1996 for tampering with state computer databases so they and their families could avoid paying vehicle taxes.

Instead of turning on Pitcock and Page, Comer has stayed closer to the men. He praised Page for his “principled leadership” in the House in 2020.

Page did not respond to a request for comment. Pitcock could not be reached on the phone numbers listed.

Records show that Pitcock and his family members donated approximately $9,000 to Comer’s political campaigns and when Comer ran to become state agriculture commissioner, he was one of the first people to raise money for him. Was organized. Comer shrugged off questions about the appropriateness of Pitcock sponsoring a fundraiser for him, telling CN2 News it helped him raise about $60,000.

Records show that Comer eventually hired Pitcock’s son to work for him in the Agriculture Commissioner’s office. Members of the Pitcock family have since attended a House Republican fundraiser with Comer in Washington and posed for photos with him inside the U.S. Capitol.

In 2011, a voter fraud case rocked local politics and implicated Comer’s longtime friend and former college roommate Billy Proffitt. Proffitt pleaded guilty in December 2011 and was sentenced to probation.

A few years later, Proffitt came to Comer’s defense from allegations that nearly derailed the future congressman’s political career. During the 2015 Republican primary for governor, a local blogger began posting about allegations that Comer had abused a college girlfriend.

Comer vehemently denied the allegations. And in hopes of discrediting the stories, he leaked emails to a local newspaper that suggested a rival campaign was coordinating coverage with the blogger, according to . The leak allegations may have discredited the other candidate, Hal Heiner, but ultimately harmed Comer’s campaign.

The coverage angered the former girlfriend, who wrote a letter to the Louisville Courier-Journal in which she claimed Comer had hit her and that their relationship was “toxic”. She also told the newspaper that Comer became “furious” in 1991 when she learned that the Louisville clinic had used her name on a form she submitted before getting an abortion.

However, Proffitt told the newspaper that he never saw Comer behave disrespectfully toward Thomas.

“It doesn’t sound like Jamie at all,” Proffitt said, using Comer’s surname, adding that he had never heard of Thomas’ allegations of having an abortion.

Comer lost the primary by 83 votes to Matt Bevin, who went on to win the general election. This was the only campaign that Comer lost.

MLA and Proffitt remain close friends and business associates.

Proffitt’s family’s real estate company, Farm Team Properties, is leading the efforts to sell the land.

In a brief interview, Proffitt called the focus on Comer’s shell company “much ado about nothing,” and said the lawmaker is “a loyal friend and a good man who comes from a really good family. “

