The Red Sea crisis explained: what's happening and what it means for global trade?

Global supply chains are once again at risk as the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas impacts the entire Middle East.

In recent weeks, Yemen-based Houthi militants have stepped up their attacks on commercial shipping vessels traveling through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, in response to Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Tankers and cargo ships have been targeted by drone and missile attacks launched from Yemen – and although damage has been minimal in most cases, the threat alone has nearly brought trade routes through the Red Sea to a standstill.

Why is the Red Sea so important?

Everything from the price of petrol at the pump to the availability of the latest electronic equipment hinges on the security of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow strait of water between Djibouti and Yemen – only 20 miles wide. These are the ships in this waterway that the Houthis are firing at.

The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait – part of the densest shipping channel in the world – marks the southern entrance to the Red Sea, connecting to the Suez Canal.

The canal revolutionized global trade when it opened more than 150 years ago, creating a shortcut between the Americas and Europe and the Middle East and Asia. About 12% of global trade passes through the Red Sea, including 30% of global container traffic. Billions of dollars of trade goods and supplies pass through the Red Sea every year, meaning delays there can cause significant disruptions around the world.

What are the Houthis doing?

Analysts have expressed concern over how easily the Iranian-backed group is able to disrupt the most important trade route on the planet. From their base in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, the Houthis have targeted ships in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait as they enter the Red Sea on their journey through the Suez Canal.

Despite initially saying that only ships bound for Israel were being targeted, the threat to trade has increased as ships bound for other countries with no ties to Israel have also been attacked.

In response, French, British and US navies have shot down some of their drones and missiles, and on Monday the US announced it had assembled a coalition of countries that would patrol the southern Red Sea to protect ships. But have agreed. Attack.

Mohammed al-Bukaiti, a member of the Houthi leadership, has told Al Jazeera that his group will confront any coalition formed by the United States that may deploy in the Red Sea.

How will the disruption affect shipping?

The most immediate impact is the increase in the cost of insurance for ships traveling through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea.

Typically, ships must notify their insurers and pay additional premiums when passing through high-risk areas. This risk premium paid by shipping companies was only 0.07% of the ship’s value in early December, but has increased to around 0.5%-0.7% in recent days.

On Monday, a group of major marine insurers also expanded the area in the Red Sea they consider higher risk, meaning more ships will have to pay premiums.

As a result the cost of shipping goods through the Red Sea has increased by thousands of dollars per week.

However, the risk is too high for most traders.

In the past week, major shipping companies including Maersk, Hapag Lloyd and MSC have decided not to use the Red Sea. According to the think tank Atlantic Council, seven of the ten largest shipping companies by market share have suspended shipping in the Red Sea.

Some ships are being diverted around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, increasing travel times by up to two weeks.

On Monday, BP also joined the action, blocking all shipments of oil and gas through the Red Sea.

What will be the impact on consumers?

Oil and natural gas prices rose on news that BP was halting shipments through the Red Sea. Analysts say energy costs are likely to rise further if attacks on ships continue and more oil companies halt shipments through the Red Sea.

In the meantime, shipping companies have a binary choice: face the risks of traveling through the Red Sea and the increased insurance costs that come with it – or divert their ships to other routes.

Either option would entail higher freight rates and delays in the delivery of cargo – the costs of which would run up and down the entire supply chain.

The Atlantic Council said the disruption “could create a strong headwind for a global economy that is still recovering … from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and significant monetary tightening”, which has been seen in many countries. Has been.

As central banks around the world are on the verge of declaring victory in the fight against inflation, a surge in oil and gas prices – coupled with disruptions to global supply chains – could jeopardize those successes.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com