Fueled by anticipation of an SEC-approved spot Bitcoin ETF and a short squeeze, the spot price of Bitcoin surged above $37,800, resulting in $78.44 million of Bitcoin shorts being liquidated in 24 hours.

There were significant liquidations in Asian markets, especially on exchanges like Bitmex, OKEx and Binance, indicating their impact on price growth.

Short squeeze, a rapid increase in the price of Bitcoin, forces short sellers to cover their positions, leading to a price increase amid Bitcoin’s ongoing volatility and ETF expectations.

The spot price of Bitcoin on cryptocurrency exchanges rose above the $37,800 level by Thursday. Spot Bitcoin ETF mania, as the market awaits SEC approval, was likely at play here.

But it also helped impact major cryptocurrency exchanges as Bitcoin sellers forced them to liquidate millions.

short squeeze pumps bitcoin price

CoinGlass data shows that short sellers liquidated approximately $78.44 million in Bitcoin shorts in the 24-hour period from Thursday morning UK time to Friday morning. Additionally, investors liquidated a total of $118.14 million in BTC positions over that period.

A report on FXStreet showed that nearly $50 million was liquidated in a 4-hour period during early Asian trading hours. Additionally, the note stated:

“More than $21 million of those shorts were wiped out on futures exchange BitMEX, followed by OKX and Binance. This suggests that the move may have been driven by trading in the Asia-based market, where these exchanges enjoy a relatively large user base.

The meteoric rise in Bitcoin’s price since the “Uptober” rally may continue to haunt Bitcoin short sellers in November. This represents potentially massive support for BTC bulls on the crypto exchange markets.

How Short Sellers Support BTC Profits

Short selling positions are a way of betting on a declining price of an asset. Traders typically borrow to sell an asset and have the option to buy it back at a lower price later.

The irony is that even a small shortage can cause commodity prices to rise suddenly. As a note on Investing.com explained after Thursday’s BTC short squeeze:

“Defined as an abnormal situation, a short squeeze leads to high-velocity price increases in any asset. ‘It usually starts when the price moves unexpectedly higher and short sellers exit their positions, leading to intense buying.’

In simple terms, if the price of an asset suddenly increases significantly, short sellers have to buy more of it to cover their positions. This results in strange consequences for traders who are betting against an asset’s price rising, causing its price to rise even higher.

Since BTC is a volatile investment, with its price prone to sudden and drastic fluctuations in either direction, the risk of shorting the world’s leading cryptocurrency is high.

It seems that Bitcoin is on a cyclical bullish trend related to its four-year halving cycle. Meanwhile the intense anticipation of SEC approval for a Bitcoin ETF is adding fuel to the fire of Bitcoin’s spectacular price rise in this final quarter of 2023.

