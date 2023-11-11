The recalled melons are sold with the “Malichita” label.

November 10, 2023, 2:54 pm ET

Sophia Produce, LLC, which does business under the name “TruFresh,” is recalling all of its fresh melons sold with the “Malichita” label due to possible Salmonella contamination, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. Is taking back. Wednesday.

The Nogales, Arizona-based company said the melons were distributed directly to states including Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida.

According to the company’s announcement, the recalled melons were distributed between October 16-23, 2023, and were sold in retail produce markets and packaged in cardboard containers labeled “Malichita.”

In its announcement, TruFresh said it initiated the voluntary recall after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency initiated a recall earlier this month of cantaloupes packaged with the same Malichita label, due to possible Salmonella contamination.

In Canada, the recalled melons were distributed in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and “possibly other provinces and territories”, the Canadian government said.

According to the FDA, Salmonella is “an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.” Symptoms of Salmonella include nausea, diarrhea, fever, vomiting and stomach pain.

According to TruFresh, no illnesses have so far been reported from the recalled melons.

According to the company’s announcement, each of the recalled melons has a PLU sticker with the word Malichita at the top and the number 4050 at the bottom, as well as the words “Product of Mexico/Product du Méxic.”

Sophia Produce, LLC announces the recall of melons labeled “Malichita”. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

In addition to being distributed in Canada and 10 U.S. states, the company said the recalled melons may also reach consumers in other states through sales in “retail produce markets.”

TruFresh advised consumers to check if they have the recalled products, and if so not to “consume, serve, use, sell or distribute” the recalled products.

Consumers who have recalled cantaloupes can either throw them out or return them to the place where they purchased them. Consumers who experience health problems should contact a health care provider.

Customers may contact TruFace representative Rafael Roiz at 520-394-7370 Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm MT for more information.

