When it comes to living a luxurious life and making millions in the property market, the contestants in this year’s season the block Longtime host Scott can definitely learn a thing or two from Cam.

Although he’s famous for being an everyday Australian larrikin, the 60-year-old’s home is anything but ordinary.

The Block’s Scott Cam has an impressive real estate portfolio. Photo: Instagram/ScottyCamOfficial

Photos received by yahoo lifestyle Showcase the scale of their spectacular Mediterranean-style mansion on Vaucluse, one of Sydney’s most exclusive streets.

The massive property is spread over three levels with three bathrooms, four bedrooms and five car spaces, and also includes a recording studio where he does his voice-over work for reality shows.

The Gold Logie winner bought the family home for $4.6 million in 2012, shortly after he started hosting the blockAnd its value has since increased to $11 million.

Scotty’s property is located in Vaucluse, one of Sydney’s most exclusive streets. Photo: supplied

During the pandemic, Scotty revealed on Instagram that he used his isolation time to transform the property, including building his own “cave gym” in the backyard.

Vaucluse is also home to Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake’s $8.925 million mansion, which they purchased in December 2020 after relocating from Melbourne.

The Mediterranean-style mansion includes three bathrooms and four bedrooms. Photos: Ray White

The property has since been valued at $11 million. Photo: Ray White

Scotty’s impressive real estate portfolio includes a $2 million estate in Rosebery, a coastal home in Narrawallie and a farm near Mudgee.

It was announced this week that the Gisborne property they had renovated for last year’s season the block Has come on the market with an asking price of $4.1 million to $4.3 million.

“I think the house has amazing artwork and design, and it’s full of history, which I love. “It’s going to make a family happy because it’s a wonderful family home,” Scotty told Nine.

The luxury four-bedroom pad, which they named Camelot, includes a 3D-printed concrete cabana, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, and a shed with a “man cave.”

The property is featured in some episodes of this year’s season when the winning contestants went to Scotty’s for dinner.

