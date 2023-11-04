The real villain in Shawshank Redemption John Miltimore

In a 2016 interview, Stephen King was asked if he had a “personal favorite” film adaptation of any of his stories.

This was not the first film from the best-selling author’s mouth. carry Or Suffering, it was not Shining, Stanley Kubrick’s film King was deeply hated. it was not pet cemetery Or it,

The film King mentioned Shawshank Redemption, Frank Darabont’s adaptation of the novel Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemptionwhich appeared in King’s 1982 work different seasons,

King mentioning this film is not surprising. Shawshank Redemption Widely considered one of the greatest films ever made. In 2007, the American Film Institute ranked it 72nd of all time, ahead of such films Forrest Gump, squad, good friendsAnd titanic, Not bad for a movie with a $25 million budget.

Nearly 30 years after its release, it continues to be popular. It’s the source of countless Internet memes and seems to run endlessly on cable.

I was at a hotel recently with my family and the movie was on TBS, as it always is. My 10 year old son couldn’t get enough of it. During the commercials they asked me questions one after another.

Is jail really like this? Are all men there bad? what were they doing doing Him?

The Reason Shawshank Redemption It’s no secret that it’s still so popular today: it’s a masterpiece of filmmaking in an era that’s struggling to tell good stories.

Through Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) and Red (Morgan Freeman), the audience experiences the fear and suffering in Shawshank Prison. Loss and pain. Hope and friendship. injustice and oppression and ultimately, redemption,

There’s no doubt that Robbins and Freeman own this film. His performance is above all others. when you think Shawshank Redemption, You imagine Andy Dufresne and Red, criminal heroes who form a unique friendship in a hell-like prison in Maine.

But the reason redemption tastes so sweet in the end has a lot to do with the people who made Shawshank Prison hell in the first place.

shashank’s villain

One of the things that makes Stephen King a great storyteller is how uniquely evil the villains in his stories are. I’m not talking about the clown Pennywise itor Kurt Barlow, the vampire salem’s lot, which are just scary. I’m talking about the despicable, evil people described in their stories. friends like ace in Stand with me And in Percy Wetmore the green Mile and henry bowers inside it,

These are extremely despicable characters, who we can’t help but loathe, largely because there’s something very real and relatable about their villainy. Anyone who has experienced the petty cruelty of a school bully-tyrant not only dislikes Ace Merrill, but understands him on an intrinsic level.

In Shawshank Redemption, King went above and beyond in the villain department. The story features some of the most memorable villains of the entire film, each of whom is uniquely despicable in their own way. There is prisoner Boggs, who attacks and rapes Andy (before he meets his own unpleasant fate). There’s Byron Hadley, the sadistic guard who murders an inmate during his first night in prison when he can’t stop crying. And Shawshank’s Bible-quoting administrator is Warden Norton who uses Andy to run his corrupt prison schemes.

while i was watching Shawshank In the hotel with my son I was trying to decide which of these villains was the worst. It is not easy. Boggs is a rapist. Meanwhile, Hadley kills several people during the film – brutally killing one of them – and nearly throws Andy off the roof. And then there’s Warden Norton. He’s not just crooked; When he finds out Andy is there he puts Andy in “the hole” (solitary confinement) for a month Innocent The crime for which he was convicted.

And then it hit me.

The real villain in Shawshank Redemption

It’s easy to overlook that simple part of the movie: Andy Dufresne is an innocent man.

We do not know this immediately in the film. In the beginning, we see Andy being convicted in court of murder. His wife was brutally killed along with her lover, and from a flashback we see Andy sitting outside their hotel room with a loaded pistol.

District Attorney: When they arrived, you went up to the house and murdered them. Dufresne: No, I was calming down. I got back in the car and went home to sleep. On the way, I stopped and threw my gun into the Royal River. I think I am very clear on this issue. District Attorney: Well, I find it blurry where the cleaning lady comes in the next morning and finds your wife riddled with 38 caliber bullets in bed with her boyfriend. Now, does this strike you as a wonderful coincidence, Mr. Dufresne, or is it just me? Dufresne: Yes, it does. District Attorney: Yet you still maintain that you threw your gun into the river before the murders took place. it is very convenient. Dufresne: That’s true. District Attorney: The police searched that river for three days and did not find a single gun. Therefore, there can be no comparison between your gun and the bullets taken from the bloodied corpses of the victims. And also, very convenient, isn’t it, Mr. Dufresne. Dufresne: Since I am innocent of this crime, sir, I certainly find it inconvenient that the gun was never found.

Although Andy maintains that he is innocent, after some time the judge announces the verdict and sentence.

“By the power vested in me by the State of Maine, I order you to serve two consecutive life sentences, one for each of your victims. I hope so!”

Only later in the film do we learn that Andy was telling the truth. He did not kill his wife. A man named Elmo Blatch did this.

In other words, Andy Dufresne was sentenced to two life sentences for a crime he did not commit. This happens more in the United States than people realize. According to the Innocence Project, as of January 2022, 375 people convicted of felonies have been exonerated by DNA testing. 21 of them were sentenced to death.

This leads me to the overlooked “villain” in Shawshank Redemption: the state.

‘Fingers in a lot of pies’

It’s not just that Andy Dufresne was wrongly convicted of murder. (After all, no criminal justice system is perfect, and one could argue that there is ample circumstantial evidence that Dufresne murdered his adulterous wife.)

Throughout the film, we see that Dufresne – like so many others – is a victim of a system that is at its worst, and at its worst, its worst.

As mentioned, in Andy’s first night in prison, the audience sees Byron Hadley murder an inmate who is crying for his mother and saying he doesn’t belong in prison. As far as we know, Hadley was not even reprimanded for this act, let alone charged.

We also see that the prison has failed to protect the prisoners. Andy is raped and beaten several times by Boggs. It seems to be of no particular importance to Warden Norton or the guards – until Andy becomes useful to the prison authorities due to his accounting skills. Once Andy’s usefulness is realized, Hadley is sent to deal with Boggs, who is so badly beaten that he spends the rest of his days “drinking his food through a straw”.

This is good news for our hero – “The Sisters never laid a finger on Andy again,” Red tells us – but the abuse experienced by Andy has no bearing on the prison system. Sadly, evidence shows that such incidents are surprisingly common even today. As the new York Times Notes, Bureau of Justice Statistics data shows approximately 80,000 men and women are sexually assaulted in U.S. correctional facilities every year,

In other words, Shawshank Redemption Showing us the reality of jail life. Which we are vaguely aware of, but choose to tolerate as a society, either because prisoners are viewed as “animals” or because we don’t want to admit that it’s the bureaucratic nature of the state. and lack of incentives and accountability. A system that perpetuates abuse.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear to the audience that Shashank Jail is completely corrupt. Consider this conversation between Andy and Red.

Red: [The Warden’s] From what I hear, he’s got his fingers in a lot of pies. Andy Dufresne: That’s not even half of what you hear. He has such scams that you would not even dream of. Kickback on his kickback. A river of dirty money is flowing from this place.

Corruption is an age-old problem, but it is a problem that affects government institutions above all others and within Shawshank Redemption We see why.

‘The worst of evils’

This all shows why the real villain is Shawshank Redemption Is the state. Of course, Boggs, Hadley, and Warden Norton are all bad guys. But it is this system that allows them to become monsters and get away with it.

It’s safe to assume that all of these people would be bad outside the prison system. Boggs is in prison for a reason, after all. He is a rapist. But Hadley and Norton are independent people. And while they may outwardly be individuals of low character, within the state prison system they are capable of committing crimes with impunity. There is no one to protect the guards themselves. (Quis custodiate ipsos custodes?) There is no one to hold them accountable.

There is a lesson here.

Economist Ludwig von Mises once said that there will always be bad people in the world, but it is when these people are given the raw power of the state that we should really worry.

Mises wrote, “There is no more dangerous threat to civilization than a government of incompetent, corrupt or despicable men.” “The worst evils that mankind has ever suffered were inflicted by bad governments.”

This is why America’s Founders feared centralized power, which they saw as a dangerous and corrupting power. And that’s why he dispersed power, and created various checks and balances on the government, which he believed should be limited.

To be clear, I’m not debating that. Shawshank Redemption Is a libertarian treatise or political manifesto. it. It is a work of art that beautifully and poetically shows a man experiencing injustice and evil on a scale that few of us can imagine – and overcoming.

Still, it would be a mistake to ignore that the real villain in the story is not Boggs, Hadley, or even Warden Norton. It is the system that empowers them.

Source: fee.org