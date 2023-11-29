The real reason Mark Cuban is getting kicked off Shark Tank—and maybe the Mavericks too

Photograph of Mark Cuban by Guerin Blasque for Forbes in September 2022. Guerin Blasque/The Forbes… [+] Collection

One of America’s most famous entrepreneurs, billionaire Mark Cuban is known for a few things.

First, his 12-year journey as a blunt but generous star shark Tank, The hit business show that inspired him to invest nearly $30 million in hundreds of startups. Then there’s his role as an NBA owner – the fast-paced Cuban has become a key part of the court since purchasing the vast majority of the Dallas Mavericks in 2000.

However, in recent days, the 65-year-old investor – who is worth an estimated $6.2 billion, according to forbes – The sudden revelation of his plan to move away from both has created a stir. Cuban announced on a podcast last week that he would be leaving shark Tank After the ABC show ended its 16th season the following year, he confirmed the plans he had first hinted at forbes Last year. Meanwhile, multiple reports published Tuesday said Cuban is working on a deal to sell a majority stake in the Mavericks to fellow billionaire Miriam Adelson and the Adelson family. The sports team, which Cuba bought 85% of for $280 million in 2000, is reportedly worth between $3.5 billion. According to multiple reports, Cuban plans to sell most of his stake, but will retain some and retain full control over basketball operations. (Cuba did not respond to requests for comment for this article.)

The dual announcements caught many by surprise (“Looks like Mark Cuban doesn’t want to be Mark Cuban anymore,” Business Insider headlined a Wednesday article about the shakeup), and some wondered if he would run for president. Was preparing to run for the post. Eventually, he seriously considered running in 2020, but decided against it after receiving less than 25% of the vote in a national poll he conducted. “There’s no question about it,” he told Forbes last year about running for president or any office. He also said that “I will not contest elections because of my family.” He reiterated the same point to NBC News on Wednesday, saying he is not planning to run for president in 2024.

So what will he do? Cuba previously provided some insight forbes About the reasons why he was considering some big changes in his professional life. Speaking for the magazine’s September 2022 cover story, the billionaire revealed he was considering leaving “Shark Tank” because his busy schedule was no longer matching up with his three teenage children, with whom he wanted to spend more time. Were trying to.

After his eldest daughter, Alexis Cuban, enrolls at Vanderbilt University in September 2022, the billionaire said his other children — Jake and Alyssa, ages 13 and 16, respectively, Cuban said at the time of the interview — will be on different schedules. But due to his school holidays, it has been difficult to balance filming. shark Tank And attending Mavericks games. “You know, when they [my kids] Traveling, plus basketball season, I can’t take two weeks off and it’s going to be the playoffs,” Cuban explained. forbes In previously unpublished comments. “So I’m trying to find that balance, that’s what it comes down to.”

Cuban told forbes Last year he was trying to give more priority to his family. “I haven’t always done a good job at it,” he said. “But I mean, it’s hard. This is difficult. Even if you’re not doing a billion things, it’s still hard.”

This does not mean that this could be the only reason for selling the Cuban team. There is also a financial incentive. As Forbes’ Reporting has shown that the value of NBA teams has increased greatly in recent years. 1st October 2023 forbes The analysis showed that the average NBA team was worth $3.85 billion, a 35% increase from a year earlier and 75% more than 2019. While valuations are skyrocketing and there’s no sign they’ll stop, it’s unclear how long this trend will last. Cuba, famously, has a history of predicting bubbles. He made his fortune by selling Broadcast.com, an Internet sports radio organization, to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999 at the height of the dot-com bubble. A few years later, Yahoo discontinued the service. Additionally, the cash from selling a large portion of Mavericks could free up Cuban for other larger investments.

The billionaire appears to have made no public comments regarding his motivation for selling the team. Cuba did not respond to a request for comment. forbes About why he’s selling now.

Of course, even without shark Tank And majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Cuban is ready to stay busy. NBA reporter Mark Stein and The Associated Press The two explained that the deal to sell the Mavericks, which is currently being investigated at the league level, would leave Cuban with some ownership stake and enable him to maintain operational control of the team’s basketball dealings.

Outside of Mavericks, Cuban is focusing on Cost Plus Drugs, the public benefit corporation he launched with Dr. Alex Oshmansky in January 2022, which aims to lower prescription drug prices. forbes Last year it was estimated that Cost Plus, which sells generic drugs with a 15% markup ($8 for shipping and fees), collected at least $25 million from its more than 1 million customers during the first nine months of the year. The sale was booked. The company has since doubled its customer base to more than 2 million and formed new partnerships – including pharmacies at major grocery store chains like Kroger, Freddie Meyer and King Soopers, all of which offer prescription benefit cards from Cost Plus Drugs. And accepts health plans like Capital Blue Cross. And select Health.

Cost Plus Drugs isn’t the only company focused on affordable generic drugs. Actually, competition seems to be increasing. Earlier this month, healthcare insurance giant Cigna Group announced plans to start selling drugs using a “cost plus” model similar to the Cuban firm.

Although Oshmansky runs the company’s daily operations as CEO, Cuban, who tweets and speaks frequently about Cost Plus drugs, appears to be closely involved. In September, Cuban was listed as one of seven co-authors on a JAMA Internal Medicine study led by University of Texas researchers that found significant price disparities for services offered by a sample of 60 hospitals. Which depended on how patients requested pricing information. The study found that 26% of hospitals found a difference in self-posted online cash prices for imaging and other health services if patients called and asked. “At best, such misprices may be amusing, but at worst, such errors could further increase people’s irritation and distrust of our healthcare system,” the study said.

,If we understand it right, [this] It’s going to be the most impressive thing I’ve ever done,” Cuban said of Cost Plus Drugs in a September 2022 interview. Cuban’s daughter, Alexis, is a “paid intern” at Cost Plus Drugs in Dallas, Texas, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Cuban’s other focus has been to provide behind-the-scenes guidance to entrepreneurs. forbes interviewed dozens shark Tank Last year Cuban supported companies and many people reported that they were pleasantly surprised by the amount of guidance given by their celebrity judges after filming ended. Shower Toga founder Cressa Patterson, who received a $40,000 investment from Mark Cuban in exchange for a 25% stake in Season 10 of Shark Tank, said she corresponded with Cuban weekly. Her team helped organize a donation campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she wanted to give her product — a privacy slip that allows users to shower on the go — to hospitals. He also contributed donations to migrant shelters at the US-Mexico border, despite his company being in trouble. “I didn’t expect Mark to be like, ‘Let’s pay for it,’” Peterson said. “He’s just not there to finance all my philanthropic efforts, that’s not his job.”

Even some entrepreneurs who disappointed Cuban on the show said they receive regular support from the celebrity billionaire. “He’s probably the most empathetic person I’ve ever met,” said Tim Ellis, co-founder and CEO of reusable rocket company Relativity Space. forbes In an interview last year. According to PitchBook, Ellis sent Cuban an email in 2015 and the billionaire invested $500,000 in Ellis’ company, which was ultimately valued at $4.15 billion by investors in a June 2021 fundraising round.

Forbes caught up with Cuban and both entrepreneurs to find out how the news of their retreat shark Tank His participation will be affected but no response has been received yet. It seems unlikely that Cuban will completely step away from his work with entrepreneurs. “For me, this is a game that I get a chance to compete in and I’m really good at,” Cuban said about testing out cold pitches from entrepreneurs in 2022. “I’ll be 110 years old and still be doing the equivalent of answering emails 50 years from now.”

