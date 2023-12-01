The real price of the Cybertruck has just dropped and yes

If you want to save a penny you will have to be even more patient.

Exactly four years after Tesla unveiled its brutal Cybertruck, the company answered some major questions during its incredibly awkward delivery event today.

And based on the numbers, the strange-looking truck will be eye-wateringly expensive – unless you’re willing to wait indefinitely for a lower-quality model.

A top trim “Cyberbeast” model of the truck, which can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 2.6 seconds and will reportedly be available next year, will cost you less than $100,000. A mid-range model called “all-wheel drive” will cost $79,990 and have a range of 340 miles. According to the company’s website, the cheapest rear-wheel drive trim of the Cybertruck will cost a relatively affordable $60,990 — except it won’t be ready until 2025. And due to Tesla’s propensity for excessive delays, if it does happen, it could take years to materialize.

In short, the truck is as unimpressive – and unobtainable – as we’ve come to expect from the carmaker.

We’ve known for a long time that the Cybertruck was going to cost significantly more than the $39,900 Musk initially announced in 2019. Much has happened since then, with the CEO slowly realizing that thanks to its unusual shape and materials, it would cost the company far more money to produce them than initially estimated.

During Tesla’s Q3 earnings call last month, Musk admitted that “we dug our own grave with the Cybertruck.”

“The Cybertruck is one of those special products that only comes around once in a long time,” he said at the time. “And specialty products that come along once in a long time are incredibly difficult to bring to market to reach volume, to prosper.”

Now, the company once again has the difficult task of ramping up production for its latest offering, which has historically proven extremely difficult. And given its unconventional design, the Cybertruck will likely present extraordinary new challenges.

In other words, customers will have to wait a long time until they’re ready for the $100,000 top trim. Even getting their hands on the “Cyberbeast” version may prove difficult. Last month, Musk revealed that volume production would not begin before 2025.

And that’s not going to be good for fans at all, considering they’ve already been waiting for over four years.

