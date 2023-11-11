The real estate industry trembles with commissions on home sales.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Florida Realtor Alexander Worthington is already preparing for a change that threatens to upend the compensation system that has ruled his industry for more than a century.

“This is the right time to pick up the pieces,” Worthington said. “This is the right time to consider the changes that are coming and how to prepare for them.”

In a federal civil case, a Kansas City jury last month found that the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and major brokerages had conspired to keep commissions artificially high. the result is The real estate industry is holding its collective breath as experts say it is on the cusp of a radical restructuring that could impact everything related to the business.

“There’s a lot of speculation about how this will work,” said Ryan Tomasello, who covers the real estate technology sector for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Although much remains uncertain, “we are confident that, at the conclusion of this story, significant changes will be made to the commission structure in the US”.

The most immediate and serious blow could come as a result of the federal case in Kansas City, Mo. The judge overseeing the case has the power to issue injunctions that could break up the century-old “bundled” or “cooperative” commission system. , in which the seller’s and buyer’s agents share a commission that is typically between 5 and 6 percent of the home’s sales price. The timing of such action remains unclear.

According to lead plaintiff attorney Michael Ketchmark, a settlement in which NAR agrees to replace the system is also possible. “We are in the process of negotiating with them [Justice Department] and NAR, and we hope to come up with a resolution that will provide relief to millions of people across the county,” he told The Washington Post.

How Real Estate Commissions Work and Why They Might Be Low

In 2019, a group of home sellers sued NAR and brokerages Keller Williams and HomeServices of America in Kansas City federal court, accusing the organizations of broadly requiring sellers to offer cooperative commissions before listing homes. Accused of conspiring to keep the commission artificially high. Used property database – Multiple Listing Service – which allows receiving notices of properties for sale. The plaintiffs alleged that this system stifled competition and increased commissions for buyers’ agents.

NAR, Keller Williams and HomeServices of America have denied those allegations and vowed to appeal the Oct. 31 ruling, which awarded $1.8 billion to half a million Missouri home sellers, increasing that amount to $5 billion. Could be dollars. Those organizations say the current commission structure is transparent, and they denied that the payment structure was anti-competitive. NAR said after the decision that “the case is no closer to being final.”

NAR spokeswoman Mantille Williams said the association is ready for a proposal that “maintains a way for buyers and sellers to continue to benefit from the association of real estate professionals and removes our members’ risk of liability for alleged claims.” “Finishes it.”

“That being said,” he added, “we are confident that we will prevail in our appeal.”

But the decision has already caused a stir in the financial markets and the real estate industry.

Zillow shares fell nearly 7 percent after the jury announced its verdict, as investors viewed the potential changes as a threat to the company’s revenue model — a large part of which, according to analysts, comes from advertising for buyer agents. Comes from. During an earnings call a day after the jury’s verdict, Zillow Chief Executive Richard N. Barton tried to reassure Wall Street analysts that buyer agents would not become extinct and that the company’s revenue model was safe.

He said that potential developments in the commission system “look like good first steps towards more transparency and education for consumers”, although he also said he believed any changes would come gradually.

According to a report by Tomasello and his team, the change in commission structure could ultimately result in a 30 percent reduction in the total $100 billion that American consumers pay in real estate commissions. Analysts and real estate experts said prices for buyers’ agents will adjust more accurately to the value of their services. Experts said if buyers’ agents are no longer guaranteed a 3 percent commission, their fees may decline because they will have to compete on the price of their services.

Florida Realtor Worthington said buyers’ agents may shift to an “a la carte” service model, in which potential home buyers choose their level of service and pay accordingly. For example, a 1 percent commission could buy a customer automated emails with new homes for sale, based on the potential buyer’s preferences, he said.

For 3 percent commission, ,I’m actually going to go into my office every morning and go through our systems and every resource I have to find the home you’re looking for,” he said.

Sophia Gilbukh, an assistant professor of real estate at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in New York, said breaking up agent commissions for buyers and sellers could also lower listing prices for homes.

The higher fees borne by sellers result in higher listing prices, Gilbukh said, as sellers want to cover their costs. Higher prices increase mortgage payments for buyers, he said.

Breaking up the commission system would lower prices overall, Gilbukh said, but would also impose larger upfront costs for buyers, who indirectly pay the cost of the commission in the form of higher mortgage payments. Without the existing cooperative system structure, buyers would have to pay their agents directly immediately after the sale.

“This could hurt a lot of buyers, especially those with liquidity constraints,” he said. “They may not be able to afford a higher-fee agent – ​​even if it’s worth it to them – because they don’t have the money to pay for it upfront.”

The cooperative compensation structure was established in 1913, when the National Association of Real Estate Exchanges, the precursor to NAR, said its member agents were responsible for producing buyers, according to a 2015 study by economists Panelley Jia Barwick and Macy Wong. Commission should be shared together. According to the study, commission rates reached 5 percent in 1940 and have remained virtually unchanged since then.

According to the study, commissions work differently in countries like the United Kingdom, where sellers typically pay less than 2 percent, and buyers pay their agents.

U.S. regulators have long scrutinized the U.S. commission system, analyst Tomasello said. In 2020, the Justice Department sued the NAR and proposed a settlement that would require the association to change its rules to bring greater transparency to its commission system. The settlement also sought to prevent NAR from saying that buyers’ agent services are free. But less than a year later, the Justice Department withdrew from the agreement to “allow a comprehensive investigation of NAR’s rules and conduct to proceed without restriction.”

The Justice Department has also filed statements of interest in the Missouri case and a similar civil case in Illinois that clarify the parameters of a 2008 agreement between NAR and the Justice Department involving online listings. It did not respond to a request for comment on settlement talks in the Kansas City case.

Echoing the Missouri and Illinois cases, a new group of Missouri residents filed a proposed lawsuit on October 31, alleging that real estate agents cheat consumers by keeping commissions high, prohibiting price competition and violating federal antitrust laws. Are plotting to cause harm. The lawsuit seeks compensation for home sellers across the country.

Carol Higgins, a real estate agent in Suttons Bay, Michigan, said the changes are long overdue because agents have largely failed to properly explain contracts and commissions to consumers.

Higgins said of the lawsuits, “We have become so careless with the way we are training our Realtors that this was the natural outcome.” This is “a warning.”

Source: www.washingtonpost.com