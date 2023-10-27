The rapidly growing Gerard Inc. Appoints new Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

National top 10 ranked health care communications consulting firm adds five associates to roster

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee and CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — National healthcare strategic communications advisory firm Gerard Inc. has added five new professionals to its team, including veteran business development specialist Jennifer Dye as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Support has been given. Health System Practice of Consultancy.

Gerard Inc. is a specialized health care consulting firm dedicated to helping leaders during critical moments of change, challenge and opportunity.

With over 15 years of experience establishing successful strategic partnerships through networking and developing relationships, Dye has a strong background in leading healthcare organizations and state associations across the country while activating new connections with C-level leaders. Has deep expertise in expanding existing client relationships.

Prior to joining Gerard, Dye was a strategic account executive and national laboratory head at Change Healthcare/Optum. Previously, she was a hospital account executive at Mayo Clinic, where she led hospital and laboratory sales throughout the Northeast. Dye also held director and executive roles at several other organizations, including Quest Diagnostics and AMBI.

Gerard Inc. President of Anne Hancock Toomey commented, “Jennifer has built an accomplished career as a leader and strategist for some of the most respected names in healthcare.” “His combined experience in strategic communications, business development and building smart industry partnerships will serve our clients and the firm well as we continue to advance our mission of improving healthcare.”

Gerard also named Mandi Kane as associate vice president of its public and community health systems practice. Ken worked for three years as a senior managing consultant at the firm before taking the vice president position at Edelman. While there, he led national and global media strategies for Fortune companies covering the healthcare sector, including medical devices and diagnostics, payer, pharma, bioscience and technology. He also led the preparation of a global medical technology company’s committee meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Additional New Appointments:

Ann Kim, Senior Management Consultant, Academic Practice

Before joining the firm, Ann directed corporate communications for two health care organizations: Central Maine Healthcare, a three-hospital system, and InterMed, PA, the largest physician-owned medical group in Maine. His strategic advice, storytelling abilities, journalism and advocacy background help clients pursue their goals during times of rapid change.

sara bass Consultant

Before joining Gerard Inc., Bass worked as a benefits analyst for the Social Security Administration. There, she used public communication platforms to improve the visibility of the program for beneficiaries and increase their understanding of benefits and rules. Previously, she was also a college lecturer in business and professional public speaking at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Bas Gerard brings clients deep experience in using data to inform message development, as well as unique insight into regulatory issues and policies.

madison barrAssociate Consultant Barr was hired by Gerard in 2023 after a successful internship at the firm. She has a background in health communication and a deep focus on rural health care and health equity. Barr earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies with a concentration in health communication and mental health services from Middle Tennessee State University.

About Gerard Inc.

With offices in the healthcare hubs of Nashville and Chicago, Gerard Inc. is a specialized healthcare consulting firm dedicated to helping leaders during high-risk moments of change, challenge and opportunity. We harness the power of communications, marketing and political strategy to help our clients achieve their most important goals. Our mission is to improve healthcare through our work. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with over 1,000 clients in 45+ states and served as communications advisor on over $75 billion in announced M&A and partnership transaction communications. The company focuses on change management, issues and advocacy and strategic positioning. Gerard Inc. A division of Chartis, one of the nation’s leading health care consulting firms. For more information, visit Jarrardinc.com or follow us @JarrardInc.

