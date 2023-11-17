The rapid rise and fall of Representative George Santos: A timeline

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; Photos: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images, Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images, US House of Representatives

The House Ethics Committee released a report Thursday that found “substantial evidence” that Representative George Santos of New York violated campaign finance and government ethics laws. The committee voted unanimously to turn over the evidence collected on the New Republicans to the Justice Department, but it took no action against Santos.

“Santos’s conduct deserves public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of office and has brought serious disrepute to the House,” the committee said.

Santos, who already faces a 23-count federal indictment for alleged crimes including money laundering and theft of public funds, later announced he is no longer seeking reelection to New York’s 3rd District. However, he called the committee’s report a “disgusting political smear” and vowed to pursue his “conservative values” during his remaining time in Congress.

Santos’ decision to step down is another significant turn in a saga that began shortly after the political novice won an unexpected victory in a Democratic-leaning swing district on suburban Long Island. Weeks later, media reports exposed numerous lies told by Santos about his background.

Here are the key moments from Santos’ short-lived, tumultuous political career.

August 17, 2020: In his first campaign for office, running unopposed in the Republican primary, Santos won the Republican nomination for Congress in New York’s 3rd district.

November 3, 2020: Santos lost to Democratic Representative Tom Suozzi.

January 6, 2021: Santos speaks at then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC. He claimed without evidence that his election was stolen, saying, “They did to me what they did to Donald J. Trump: They stole my election.”

June 10, 2021: Santos announces his second congressional bid. His campaign website biography states that he graduated from Baruch College in New York and was employed at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

September 6, 2022: Santos filed his personal financial disclosure report claiming assets worth $11 million, a huge increase in his net worth since 2020, when he reported only $5,000 in a bank account.

November 8, 2022: Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the race to represent New York’s 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

November 19, 2022: Santos said at the Republican Jewish Coalition summit that his election means there will “now be three” Jewish Republican members of Congress, meaning he is of Jewish heritage.

November 21, 2022: In an interview with WNYC, Santos says he “lost four employees” in the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

December 19, 2022: Santos lied about his resume, according to a New York Times report. Baruch College and New York University, from which he also claims degrees, say they have no record of him attending. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs told NBC New York that he never worked for their companies. A Times review found that none of the 49 Pulse victims worked with Santos. Santos’ lawyer issued a statement accusing the Times of “attempting to tarnish his good name.”

December 21, 2022: The Forward presented evidence refuting Santos’s claims that his grandparents fled the Genocide and that he has Jewish ancestry.

December 26, 2022: Santos admitted in interviews to embellishing his resume, while telling WABC Radio that he “has never committed any crime.” “I never claimed to be Jewish… I said I was ‘Jew-like,’” he told the New York Post.

January 2, 2023: The New York Times reports that “Brazilian law enforcement officials intend to revive fraud charges against Santos over a checkbook he allegedly stole in 2008.

January 9, 2023: The Campaign Legal Center has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing Santos of illegally using campaign cash to pay for personal expenses and submitting false information about campaign contributions.

January 10, 2023: Representatives Dan Goldman and Richie Torres, both Democrats of New York, file a complaint with the House Ethics Committee over Santos’ alleged failure to comply with financial disclosure requirements.

January 11, 2023: Republican officials from Santos’ district and four House Republicans from New York called on Santos to resign. “I will not resign,” Santos told reporters.

January 18, 2023:News outlets posted immigration records showing that Santos’ mother was not in the US on September 11, 2001, as she claimed she was at the World Trade Center that day. A disabled veteran has also accused Santos of stealing thousands of dollars raised for his service dog.

February 9, 2023: Santos has been accused of sexual harassment by a prospective employee.

March 2, 2023: The House Ethics Committee announced it was launching an investigation into Santos’ campaign finance and sexual misconduct allegations.

May 9, 2023: Federal prosecutors have charged Santos with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. Santos denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

May 17, 2023: The House rejected a Democratic bill to expel Santos from Congress and referred the matter to the Ethics Committee.

October 5, 2023: Former Santos campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty to conspiring with Santos to fraudulently inflate his campaign finance reports.

October 10, 2023: Santos has been charged with 10 more federal charges for allegedly stealing campaign donors’ credit card information and making purchases with their cards.

November 1, 2023: The House rejected the measure to expel Santos. Although the bill was sponsored by New York Republicans, Democrats overwhelmingly supported it and the GOP opposed it.

November 14, 2023: Former Santos campaign staffer Sam Milley pleaded guilty to wire fraud for impersonating then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy when soliciting contributions for Santos.

November 16, 2023: The House Ethics Committee released its investigative report, and Santos dropped out of his campaign for re-election.

