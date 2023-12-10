The rally in bank stocks is not over and it is good for the entire market

Something unexpected happened last week that is so positive I’m almost hesitant to write about it: Banks became standout performers. The percentage gain and beautiful stock charts of bank stocks, all wonderful, look as if they are in their infancy. When JPMorgan and Wells Fargo sell at just 9 times earnings, there’s a real possibility of a bigger ratio catch-up move before they get close to being expensive – especially if Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signals a rate cut. Give the road. Now, of course, the whole market is buzzing and chirping (it’s still a word!) about Generative Artificial Intelligence, and for good reason. As I mentioned in my messages last week, a year after ChatGPT emerged as more than just a magic trick, many companies are adopting the technology, even as they search for ways to use it. Have been. It’s no surprise that Salesforce and ServiceNow have done well recently: both companies have really integrated generative AI into their offerings. When Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff talks about trillions of questions for Einstein—an integrated set of AI technologies developed for customer relationship management (CRM) platforms—he’s talking about how companies’ salespeople and Officials try to learn from their data as well as intel. Not available from other sources. What’s encouraging about ServiceNow stock is simply the realization that the company knows how to tackle generative AI for its corporate customers. There is confusion about the technology, including cost, due to which many companies are renting this magic rather than owning it. This means the snowflake stock will remain hot in the pan. The problem with all these AI-related stocks, including chip makers Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia, is the impossibility of huge percentage gains without overextending. Stocks have gone so far that they can’t get you 25% profit from here, maybe not even 10%. Now compare these tech stocks with bank stocks, which lag so far behind the rest of the market that they look like utility stocks with low dividends. The lack of recovery from so many regional sectors means they could move 25% and still get high dividends. If the economy manages to avoid a recession, and it’s hard for me to think it won’t, these stocks could be real bargains in this stock world. They are the cheapest of the cheapest, caught in the netherworld created by the regional banking crisis last spring. Any fall in interest rates makes their bond portfolio a much less toxic affair. Consider that shares of Charles Schwab dropped into the low $50s as the discount brokerage was considered next. It didn’t work for the bears anymore, did it? So what does it mean where is the money here? JPMorgan stock should not be traded at 9 times earnings. it does not mean anything. The company had a good quarter. But we’ve isolated the best regional at Wells Fargo, which has been held back by the sins of its fathers, even as CEO Charlie Scharf has finally built his own team and it’s the most “regional” at Nationals. Is. No banking analyst would disagree that Wells had the best quarter of the group. It is still operating under agreed orders and strictures, which no longer make any sense. But at this point, if rates drop, I don’t even care. The stock will go up. Morgan Stanley is a hard sell. It provided numbers, but not in any concrete way, and that was a real disappointment. I can’t forgive him. Goldman Sachs (GS) stock looks more like a coiled spring. But Morgan Stanley has two things going for it. One, it has already been hit to the extent that its dividend is at 4%. And secondly, this is at a level from which it is believed that there will be no improvement in acquisitions and issuances. The former is a little ahead of where I expected. This would be much further if the Federal Trade Commission wasn’t evil. The latter seems ripe. Consider all the biotech acquisitions in the last month. Very eager for public money. And the trajectory of Arm Holdings (ARM) shows you that the market is eager for tech deals. Is this the ideal financial package? Don’t we need a combination of first horizons and spheres? Maybe Huntington Bancshares and KeyCorp? They all make sense but I want to stay away from anything controversial. Sure, Wells was controversial at one point, and Morgan Stanley didn’t have a good quarter, but both of those would be a good fit for this time. Let’s step back to look at the bigger picture. Tech-led markets tend to be narrow and consist mostly of enterprise software, which seems as if they are all involved in the same business and are typically limited to about 15% of the entire S&P 500 index and a little in the Nasdaq Composite. There are more. Markets led by financials, especially non-tech financials, are solid and very hard to make mistakes. They really do take the proverbial wind out of the bears’ sails. That’s what makes this moment so strange. We have a chronic overbought situation that shows no signs of letting up, which only happens in the best of possibilities. So I would remain focused on financials above all other stocks right now. They do not have GLP-1 exposure to red-hot diabetes and weight-loss drugs. And they may lack ChatGPT exposure. But if we don’t get anything even remotely close to perfect when the Fed speaks on Friday then they are going to take off and high-yield financials should move the most. PS Many thanks to all the club members who came recently to sign the bottles for my wife’s mezcal and the joy you all displayed for our mixed wins in Nvidia, Amazon and other stocks. It has been very good for me. (See here for a full list of the shares in Jim Cramer’s charitable trust.) A Wells Fargo customer uses an ATM at a branch in San Bruno, California on August 8, 2023.

Justin Sullivan | getty images

Source: www.cnbc.com