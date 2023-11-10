The race to net zero intensifies

PETRONAS is furthering its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions through innovative practices, fostering the development of a green economy and fostering cooperation.

PETRONAS Group has responded to the climate change crisis by aligning its business goals with global sustainability principles. In 2020, it announced its intention to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 (NZCE2050).

Petronas Senior Vice President of Project Delivery and Technology Bacho Pilong (ninth from left) and Petronas Vice President of Group Project Delivery, Project Delivery and Technology Noor Elias M Idris (eighth from left) with Race2Decarbonize Track B winners PETRONAS

Since then, PETRONAS, which has a presence in more than 100 countries, has recognized the need to accelerate the energy transition to low-carbon production while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In fact, emissions reduction has been its goal for a decade; Since 2013, PETRONAS has cumulatively reduced 18.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) of GHG emissions from the implementation of decarbonization activities across PETRONAS Group-wide operations.

Building on this momentum, PETRONAS launched the NZCE2050 Pathway in November 2022, which sets clear and concrete short, medium and long-term targets to reduce GHG emissions. The pathway also supports Malaysia achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Petronas is on a decarbonization race to meet its targets, aiming to limit GHG emissions to 49.5 MtCO2e by 2024, which includes Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions for its operations in Malaysia.

The Group, through various existing and planned emissions reduction projects, is committed to meeting near and medium-term emissions targets for its global operations spanning upstream, downstream, gas, project delivery and technology value chains. The pace of this race is continuously increasing.

Energy transition picks up pace

In addition to its efforts to provide comprehensive solutions globally, PETRONAS is committed to ensuring energy security for Malaysia, which drives its continued production and growth. “It is our commitment to deliver on our ‘amanah’ or trust to responsibly safeguard and manage the country’s hydrocarbon resources for the people and the country,” says Sabah-born Bacho Pilong, Petronas senior vice president of project delivery and technology. ” He is also a member of the PETRONAS executive leadership team with an energy-related career spanning 30 years.

Bacho Pilong, Petronas Senior Vice President of Project Delivery and Technology PETRONAS

In meeting the needs of stakeholders, PETRONAS intends to enhance its role in the energy transition by focusing on both energy security and responsible delivery of energy solutions. Thus, PETRONAS has adopted an energy transition strategy to engage its core production business while responsibly managing carbon emissions, while pursuing new growth opportunities.

“Serious about making such changes for the better, Petronas aims to set aside 20% of its total capital expenditure from 2022 to 2026 to enhance decarbonization and renewable energy development,” Bacho says.

Decarbonizing comprehensively and progressively

PETRONAS’s decarbonization efforts will be based on four levers: zero routine flaring and venting; Energy efficiency with the help of technology and innovation; electrification driven by renewable energy infrastructure; and carbon capture and storage (CCS) to reduce GHG emissions from its operations.

Petronas has also pledged to avoid routine flaring in new oil field development by 2030 and eliminate routine flaring at existing oil production sites. Flare gas recovery, compressor efficiency improvements, vent-to-flare conversion and vent recovery are well underway.

CCS efforts rely on innovation and partnerships with technology providers. PETRONAS, through PETRONAS Research Sdn Bhd, is developing CCS solutions to meet a number of needs, including improving storage integrity and gas separation as well as reducing corrosion.

Solutions include CO2 capture and utilization technologies, such as cryomin and precipitated calcium carbonate, which economically sequester CO2 from natural gas with a low carbon footprint. These technologies recently won the Developing Economies Energy Company of the Year award at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023.

Keen to enhance its renewable energy portfolio, Gentari Sdn Bhd was established in 2022, offering clean energy solutions in conjunction with Petronas’ core business. The subsidiary will delve deeper into renewable energy, hydrogen and green mobility as a portfolio of solutions to help customers in their decarbonization journey.

As of August 2023, Zentari has 2GW of renewable energy capacity in operation and under development, and plans to increase the installed capacity of renewable energy globally to between 30GW and 40GW by 2030.

To achieve its ambition to generate 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of clean hydrogen by 2030, Zentari continues to collaborate with foreign partners and customers, focusing on the development of green hydrogen projects, transportation and policy advocacy .

Zentari aims to capture more than 10% market share for public electric vehicle (EV) charging points and Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) in Asia-Pacific. As of August 2023, more than 340 Gentari charging points have been installed, with more than 1,400 EVs deployed under its VaaS offering in Malaysia and India.

PETRONAS also called for new levels of collaboration with various initiatives such as its Race2Decarbonize global hackathon. Igniting the spirit of innovation, the crowdsourcing garnered over 1,500 ideas and submissions from startups, corporations, and even individuals across 25 countries. The winning solutions announced in March this year included ideas aimed at reducing the energy consumption of gas turbines and preventing flare gas leaks. These innovations go a long way toward reducing GHG emissions.

“We are in the golden age of engineering, where we need to innovate passionately now to shape a sustainable future. We hope that our work in the energy transition and decarbonization will inspire others to take drastic action to reduce GHGs and drive innovation that will help address the many climate challenges affecting our planet, ” says Bacho, who hopes to embed or even supercharge innovation within Petronas’ culture.