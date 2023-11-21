The race for raw materials: Europe’s clean energy ambitions in a changing world

Critical raw materials like lithium have increasingly become the backbone of our battery-powered economy , [+] Society. getty

In the era of decreasing globalization, there is increased urgency to achieve stable supply chains for strategic and critical raw materials. These materials are now emerging as the backbone of our modern society, similar to the role that oil and gas once played.

The world is standing on the cusp of a green revolution. The solution to our current challenges lies in moving towards renewable energy that is produced domestically or in alliance with friendly neighbours. However, realizing this vision faces complex challenges.

Europe’s dependence on others

Europe, an undisputed leader in wind turbine production (accounting for 58% of global production), is heavily dependent on China for the materials that make these turbines possible.

A staggering 94% of permanent magnet materials critical for high-efficiency generators in wind turbines and motors for electric vehicles (EVs) are sourced from China. This also extends to other materials such as niobium and lithium, many of whose supply chains are under Chinese control.

The term “rare earths”, although not exclusive to China, has become synonymous with the country due to its strategic mining and processing operations, particularly in Africa.

According to recent data shared by the IEA in its World Energy Outlook 2023, global demand for rare earths, including lithium, graphite and cobalt, is increasing. However, unlike previous essential commodities such as coal and to a lesser extent oil and natural gas, supply is concentrated by only a few countries. This does not mean that these ingredients can only be found in these countries or regions, but rather that they are produced or controlled at the most competitive prices in the value chain.

This emerging interdependence did not go unnoticed by the EU and its member states. This is reminiscent of the alarm raised in Germany when it faced stiff competition from American EVs. If China had pulled supplies, Europe’s car industry could have suffered a fate similar to the decline of the British motorcycle industry in the 1970s, which suffered from a lack of innovation.

However, Europe’s strong economy and tremendous purchasing power acted as a buffer against such a decline. Yet, Europe today finds itself grappling with new challenges.

New challenges facing Europe

China has grown to dominate the EV market with offerings ranging from cars to buses.

The term “car washing” – making luxury EVs affordable through subsidies and lower labor costs – has emerged from Norway, one of the most EV-forward countries. This competitive pricing strategy has also helped people like Elon Musk realign his business approach.

Furthermore, European EV manufacturers, which currently produce about 23% of global EVs, are struggling with sourcing essential materials and components from outside Europe. This sentiment is echoed among Europe’s wind turbine manufacturers, who are now facing inflation and rising costs of materials. This is similar to Europe’s transition from dependence on Russian energy to increasing dependence on China.

This dependence is not without its disadvantages. Recall Europe’s solar energy efforts, where local demand driven by government subsidies and favorable tariffs was met by a flood of PV panels from China. This “pump-and-dump” strategy created an inability to compete, resulting in overcapacity for PV production.

The way forward for Europe

Recognizing these challenges, the European Commission enacted the Critical Raw Materials Act. It aims to promote autonomy in sourcing strategic raw materials critical to the clean energy transition. The Regulation sets clear standards for domestic capabilities along the supply chain of strategic raw materials and for diversifying EU supplies by 2030:

At least 10% of EU annual consumption for extraction

At least 40% of EU annual consumption for processing

At least 15% of EU annual consumption for recycling

Not more than 65% of the Union’s annual consumption of each strategic raw material at any relevant stage of processing from a third country

Creating secure and resilient EU critical raw materials supply chains: The Act will reduce the administrative burden and simplify permitting procedures for critical raw materials projects in the EU.

Progress toward a circular economy, although slow, is promising. The journey of reusing rare earth materials is challenging due to their microscopic appearance and often complex amalgamation with other materials.

Cooperation with Africa and America

At the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, the EU partnered with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, focusing on sustainable raw material value chains.

In an important cooperation with the US and African countries, the EU also supported the Lobito Corridor, a trade transport initiative linking the DRC and Zambia to global markets via Angola.

Within Europe, innovations in “electronic mining” and material substitution are a ray of hope. The discovery of a significant rare earth deposit and source in Kiruna, Sweden by LKAB further underlines the possibilities in this direction.

Still, the road ahead is full of challenges. Establishing mines in Europe is a complex and lengthy process, requiring democracies to balance climate, biodiversity, land use and cultural heritage considerations.

Although the urgency is clear, finding immediate, effective compromise is paramount. While the planet bears the brunt of our inaction, deliberating on optimal solutions is not an option. The recent pink dolphin tragedy in the Amazons is a reminder of the balance we need to maintain between deliberation and decisive action for the greater good.