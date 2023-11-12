The unemployment rate jumped in October, but layoffs are still rare.



Joe Raddle/Getty Images

hide caption

toggle caption

Joe Raddle/Getty Images

Joe Raddle/Getty Images

October’s unemployment rate has raised alarm bells in some quarters. That’s because it was half a percentage point higher than its recent low – a jump that as a general rule signals the beginning of a recession.

The monthly jobs report showed that the US unemployment rate was 3.9% in October – very low by historical standards but higher than 3.4% in April.

That’s why it’s worth a look, but may be less worrisome than it seems.

A pattern has been seen in the Sahm rule since the 1970s

This rule was coined by former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm, who observed that since the 1970s, every time unemployment rose half a percentage point or more from the previous year’s low point, it was the beginning of a recession.

The logic of the rule is simple: When people lose their jobs, they spend less money, which puts pressure on businesses to lay off more workers, and the downward cycle continues. Once unemployment rises half a percentage point, it usually continues to rise – at least 2 points and sometimes more.

But Sahm says this time may be different.

“Empirical patterns are not laws of nature,” Sahm explained. weekend edition sunday, “rules are made to be broken.”

Why might this time be different

First, there is mathematics. The Saham rule is based not on the monthly unemployment rate, but on a three-month rolling average. And while it’s up from its lowest point in April, it hasn’t risen half a percentage point — at least not yet. So no alarm bells are really ringing.

Furthermore, the recent increase in the unemployment rate has come not from people losing jobs, but from new people entering or re-entering the workforce. More people were working in October than in April. But because the number of people Available Work increased rapidly, unemployment rate increased.

This is unlikely to trigger the kind of negative feedback loop of layoffs and reduced spending on which the Saham rule is based. In fact, personal spending has remained surprisingly strong – helping to boost GDP at a sharp pace in July, August and September.

But we’re not out of the woods

However, it is not clear how long this pace of spending can continue. The Federal Reserve has aggressively increased interest rates in an effort to curb inflation. It has already put the brakes on the housing market, and could slow other parts of the economy as well.

Many people have been dependent on borrowed money to meet their expenses. Credit card debt rose to a record $1.08 trillion in the fall. And the number of people falling behind in paying credit card bills is increasing.

“I’m a macroeconomist, so I’m pessimistic by my wiring,” Sahm says. “We want to hope for the best but prepare for the worst. And the way I can help people prepare is to become well-read about what’s going on in the economy. Go.”

Many forecasters still think a recession may be on the horizon. But at least for now, there’s no rule that it has to be that way.

Source: www.npr.org