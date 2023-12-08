Quantum informatics markets, as small as they are, generate lively discussion. According to the annual quantum computing (QC) market update presented at the Q2B Silicon Valley conference held in Santa Clara this week, Hyperion Research estimates the worldwide quantum market at $848 million for 2023 and expects it to grow to about 1.5 million in 2026. Will reach billion dollars.

Bob Sorensen, chief quantum analyst at Hyperion Research, who presented the market update, said hpcwire“I think a positive, if not strong, market projection is appropriate. The QC ecosystem is becoming more sophisticated and expansive with growing opportunities from a growing base of QC processor suppliers, targeted classical control system vendors, QC system integrators, software orchestration firms, and sector-specific QC application developers. All this adds up to a more finely tuned QC solution suited to the particular needs of any potential QC end user, making quantum computing a more attractive computation option going forward.

It is worrying that so many uncertainties remain in QC, including locating the quantum “transistor” (e.g. the preferred qubit modality), implementing the necessary error correction and scaling the system size, and ultimately building a library. Quantum algorithms and applications to fulfill the tantalizing promise of quantum computing.

What is not uncertain is the global race among quantum believers, with governments, companies and academia all pursuing the goal. For example, the US is expected to re-authorize the National Quantum Initiative Act for another five years sometime this month. Consider the key international organizations that assisted Hyperion in conducting its most recent QC market survey:

After missing out on the semiconductor revolution – the foundation of the modern electronics industry – many sectors (small and large) are jumping in so as not to miss out on the quantum revolution. For now, the quantum computing ecosystem retains its largely bi-modal nature, with a few giants and many smaller companies battling for dominance.

As shown below, the Hyperion survey is a comprehensive reflection on the QC market. Twenty-four defendant companies had total revenues (not just Quantum) of more than $10 billion and 39 had less than $15 million. Only two companies reported more than $50 million in quantum revenues. The long (irregular) tail of 66 companies with less than $1 million represents the aspirational QC market more broadly.

A relative newcomer to the Hyperion outlook is a more optimistic attitude toward the deployment of on-premises quantum systems. Both IBM and D-Wave have deployed their systems at user facilities in the past, but neither has the other. This year, QuEra (neutral atom-based qubits) and IonQ (trapped ion qubits) have both announced plans to offer on-premise systems, and hpcwire has spoken to at least one quantum industry veteran who is planning a quantum integrator business model to help deploy and integrate quantum systems into datacenters.

“The positive future of QC installation on campus is clear, at least to me,” Sorensen said. Despite several existing advantages of QC access via the cloud (such as pay-as-you-go options, the ability to easily switch qubit modalities and vendors, and relatively low capital expenditure requirements during the exploratory phase) the end users of QC are firms. There will be a number of reasons to use on-premises QC, including the need to protect proprietary information, the speed of tightly integrated hybrid quantum/classical algorithms, ensuring 24/7 access to a specific machine, and possibly such In cases where use of QC is involved. Secure a low-cost set-up compared to higher, cloud access options.

“In addition, many HPC sites are looking to increase QC expertise in-house and having a system on-site provides a greater opportunity to do so than a cloud-based option. That said, issues to be resolved include purchasing versus leasing, especially at a time when hardware advancements are rapid, which quantum modality, architecture, and vendor to commit to, and on-premises. “Decisions about the ability to effectively integrate QC into an existing classical HPC ecosystem,” he said.

In keeping with previous studies, the top target areas have remained stable, although the FS area has fallen from the top spot. Potential QC end-user perspectives regarding demand drivers are interesting because they reflect, for example, the growing recognition that the traditional HPC hardware paradigm is stuck. Everything has gone up, QC user budget expectations have also increased.

Overall, Sorensen’s view of QC prospects is positive.

“The QC field is currently marked by a wide range of innovation, with many questioning whether quantum hardware and software will ultimately reign supreme,” he said. “However, a sure sign of a viable technology, especially one that can substantially redefine something as far-reaching and established as the classical IT field, is that the vast array of academic, government, and commercial entities Exploration is taking place.

“All this ensures that every quantum option considered will have an opportunity to shine, but only if it can prove its worth. There will be many companies entering the market, some departing, some consolidating, or some moving on to new opportunities. But as long as the overall scope of innovation remains upward, future prospects for the QC field are good.

A new consideration is the concern about the emergence of LLMs and what impact it will have on the efforts and money flowing into the quantum ecosystem. For now, the quantum community doesn’t seem too concerned. It should also be noted that there are many efforts to use LLM as an education tool for quantum computing as well as a coding aid to enable developers to write code for quantum computers without having to master quantum specific devices. Can go. Jay Gambetta, VP IBM Quantum told hpcwire Recently, “We [think] The full power of using quantum computing to simplify the developer experience will be powered by generative AI.

As with all things quantum computing, a measure of caution is smart – for example, Hyperion presents its approach as guesses rather than firm predictions. There are still a lot of moving pieces in the slowly coming together quantum landscape puzzle.

