The puzzle of Americans' economic pessimism is not a puzzle at all

There has been debate for several months about why Americans have such negative views about the economy. Even now, despite continued economic growth, job growth, decline in inflationAmid rising real wages, declining rents and record highs in the stock market, 61% of Americans say the national economy is very or fairly bad.

So here’s the puzzle: How can sentiment be so bad when the economy is so good? This debate often divides those who believe that sentiments accurately reflect economic conditions and those who believe that sentiments are distorted by negative messages about the economy. For this latter group, the problem is bad “vibes” causing “vibeception.”

But perhaps the puzzle isn’t really that complicated. At least, that’s what some research in political science suggests. Let’s dive in.

How do people make economic assumptions?

The debate about reality versus “vibes” is unfortunate. I think it’s messed up a pretty straightforward explanation of how people develop their ideas about the economy.

First, reality matters. People think the economy is worse when it is performing worse, such as during a recession. To some extent, people can get information about the economy from their own lives. For example, research has shown that people learn about gas prices from their everyday experiences—which makes sense, given that gas prices are prominently advertised throughout the city.

Second, people learn about the economy from information they receive in the media. This is perhaps a less controversial way of saying “vibes.” But when people think about the economy as a whole, not just their own financial circumstances, they absorb what they read and see. This is especially true for macroeconomic indicators such as unemployment.

Third, biases can filter people’s perceptions. People are more positive when their party controls the White House. This bias has grown stronger over time and is especially evident when 1) surveys ask people about the national economy rather than their own financial circumstances; and 2) the economic signals are at least somewhat unclear. For example, those signals were very clear during the Great Recession of 2008–2009, and partisan differences in economic perceptions mostly disappeared.

Unlocking the Puzzle, Part 1: Partisan Bias

If the goal is to explain why economic sentiments are so negative today, part of the story is partisan bias. Economists Ryan Cummings and Neil Mahoney have shown that between 2006–2023, Republicans’ assessments of the US economy were more sensitive to which party controlled the White House than were Democrats’ assessments. As they say, Republicans “cheer louder and shout louder.” According to Cummings and Mahoney, this fact explains about 30% of the difference between what consumer sentiment “should be” and what it actually is (i.e. lower than expected) based on objective economic conditions. So Republican bias is part of the explanation.

Solving the Puzzle, Part 2: Negative News Coverage

Obviously, there is more to the story. How does media coverage matter? We know from a lot of research that news coverage of the economy emphasizes bad news more than good news (as does news coverage for many topics). This is why this is happening since 2021 Far more news coverage Inflation rates compared to low levels of unemployment.

But news coverage of the economy over the past several years appears to have been distinctly negative. An analysis has shown that the tone of economic news coverage is actually worse than anticipated across key indicators including gross domestic product, unemployment, inflation and the Dow Jones Average. As the authors of that analysis noted, “biased sources of information play a role” in the discrepancy between economic perceptions and economic reality. In other words, vibes matter.

Why shouldn’t the puzzle be complicated?

so far so good. But one question remains: Why has the news coverage been so negative? This is where some political science is particularly helpful. In their study of news coverage and economic perceptions from 1980–2011, Stuart Soroka, Dominic Stekula, and Christopher Wlezien find that news coverage of the economy is more sensitive Future Economic conditions – that is, for leading indicators – than for presenting indicators or lagging indicators. In other words, news coverage reflects where the economy is headed, not just whether there is good or bad news today or whether things are better than in the past.

Here’s an example of my own selection. This New York Times article begins with fundamentally good news about the current economy:

With inflation falling, unemployment low and the Federal Reserve signaling it may soon start cutting interest rates, forecasters are becoming increasingly optimistic that the US economy can avoid a recession.

Note that the article is already looking ahead – that is, whether there will be a recession in the future. Despite the “increasingly optimistic” context in the first sentence, this immediately provides fodder for a more cautious or even pessimistic assessment:

Yet if forecasters were wrong last year when predicting a recession, they may be wrong again, this time in the opposite direction. The risks to 2023 that economists highlighted have not gone away, and recent economic data, though still mostly positive, is suggesting some cracks beneath the surface.

To me, this clearly shows that focusing on the future produces a more negative story than current indicators alone.

Why does it matter? Because Soroka and co-authors show that Both key economic indicators And The tone of news coverage of the economy is related to how the public feels about the economy. Its Reality and vibes.

Their analysis also shows the opposite: public perceptions influence news coverage. This suggests the possibility of a feedback loop where negative coverage and pessimistic perceptions reinforce each other.

Now, let’s bring it to the present. In a recent article based on this research, Soroka and Wlezien note that their primary measure of key economic indicators (from the Conference Board) has been quite low for some time. In fact, this index of key economic indicators has been indicating a recession for some months.

So now we can see why the puzzle isn’t so complicated. If news coverage reacts primarily to leading indicators, and those indicators signal future troubles despite today’s good economy, then this helps explain why news coverage has been so negative. And, in turn, this helps explain why public perceptions are so negative.

Of course, there is nothing sacred about leading indicators or conference board measurements. Indeed, some scholars have questioned this measure because it has been predicting a recession for months, even though it has not happened. The point is not that news outlets should cover the economy this way. It is that leading indicators appear to be important in how news outlets cover the economy.

The US economic rebound fits the same pattern

Americans’ gloomy view of the economy has begun to improve over the past few months, according to surveys by Pew, the University of Michigan. GallupAnd this New York Federal Reserve Show that economic valuations are more bullish. Depending on specific survey questions, improvements are mostly visible among Democrats or in both parties.

Once again, this appears to reflect both reality and news coverage. There has been a slight improvement in this key indicator index. News coverage has also become more positive.

We started with a puzzle about Americans’ surprising economic pessimism, and debated whether to attribute it to economic reality or to media coverage or “vibes.” Research shows that both reality and vibes matter. And the way the media covers the economy may explain why Americans feel bad even when the economy is good – and why their sentiments are ultimately improving.

