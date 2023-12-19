The pulse of modern cities: How convention centers can prioritize security, logistics and operational efficiency

Bill Edwards is a retired Army colonel, Iraq War veteran, and Chairman of the Federal Bureau of Public Safety Building Intelligence Inc,

In the post-pandemic growth era as cities modernize, implement new technologies and create never-before-seen user experiences, the convention center has in many ways become The heartbeat of the modern smart city.

I believe this is true in every major metropolitan area. As such, security, logistics and operational efficiency are important considerations for operators as the pace of large mass gatherings continues to grow and these facilities continue to be booked every day of the year. Here’s what he looks like.

Security

Security starts with a well-developed threat, vulnerability, and risk assessment (TVRA). The TVRA is an informative study divided into several key parts that determine realistic and proportionate threats to the business, the need to protect critical assets, the vulnerabilities of those critical assets, and risk mitigation recommendations that will reduce the risk associated with the threats.

TVRA helps decision makers determine the next important step in technology growth, which is always capital spending and investment. Once the technology is validated, plans, policies, and operating procedures can be developed to support the overall security posture of the facility.

Convention centers are a complex and complicated business model. Most are open to the public daily as these venues are hosting events nearly 365 days a year. This creates an access control challenge.

Most people don’t realize that access control is divided into two main categories – proprietary employees and visitors. Most access control systems focus solely on the “known” entity, which is the proprietary employee, which accounts for only 50% of the solution. In convention centers, an important operation related to convenience is the back-of-house operation. This is the area where convention center operators should focus their efforts and develop a program that works seamlessly with their access control needs. Here are some steps to do this:

1. Review TVRA for no-cost/low-cost options that support backyard and “unknown” visitor access. This could be a review of policy and rewriting of operational procedures that use existing access control systems to support building awareness of a program.

2. Audit current technologies.

3. Review the current access control system and determine integration requirements to meet the needs of the access control program by understanding all “unknown” entities visiting the venue and their purpose for being there. This can include freight traffic, everyday deliveries, and outside visitors to convention show audiences.

4. Consider integrating and enabling technology that can help enhance security through verification mechanisms and continuous feature assessment. For example, trusted access management turns an “unknown” entity into a registered “known” visitor. This can help mitigate vulnerabilities in back-of-house operations, reducing the risk of unauthorized access or breaches.

This approach creates the opportunity for a holistic “access control program”, rather than just an access control system that recognizes only “known” entities or proprietary employees with badges.

logistics

In convention centres, logistics operations are a primary function of the business objective. Conferences, trade shows and events are all shaped by the delivery and shipping of cargo needed to support the event.

Streamlining logistics is an important task to reduce coordination complexities. It is important to use real-time tracking, resource allocation, and instant communication to keep events running smoothly. By ensuring optimal loading dock utilization and minimizing stop times and congestion, the convention center is setting up systems for success.

Logistics is the foundation of a convention center operation and is very complex from a coordination perspective. Naturally, the delivery of goods to support conventions and shows is a major event that occurs regularly at these venues. It involves many people and organizations that require internal and external coordination.

It is important to review how operating procedures are written so that there is clarity for all parties regarding how large vehicles have access to the venue and how they are controlled while on the property. Sharing timely information beyond the traditional pencil and clipboard method has become a necessity for many organizations. The simple task of knowing where to enter, where to stage, and where to park for unloading and packing can become complex if the system does not leverage the right tools. Here are some simple reminders to get you started:

1. Define all stakeholders, including internal and external entities. This is an important step and should be adopted methodically.

2. Establish a series of meetings that create the venue for collaborative discussions that review operating plans, policy, procedures, and technology support tools, this will demonstrate a very healthy culture.

3. Additionally, this approach creates opportunities for bottom-up review of the logistics program and sets the conditions for new ideas focused on streamlining the “how” by leveraging the collective knowledge of the stakeholder community.

Operation

Today’s conference or trade show is the center of gravity of a myriad of activities that require a level of expertise to effectively manage continuous inbound and outbound requirements. These back-of-house operations are largely revolving doors of people and transit.

To do this, employees at these locations must come together to plan, budget, and implement long-range road maps that in some cases extend not over months but years. So how is it done and what does it take?

1. Take a comprehensive approach to safety, security and overall traffic management/understanding. This includes people and vehicle traffic.

2. Focus on the “how” of daily operations while leveraging the stakeholder community to create opportunities for improvement and success. Leverage data to support decisions.

3. Educate the entire team about a holistic access control program that considers “known” and “unknown” entities equally.

4. Link capital investment (technology) to plans, policies and operating procedures. Think about how all of these actions are synergistic.

conclusion

If you operate a convention center, it is important to feel like you are the center of a modern smart city. As you develop your out-of-year plans and focus on back-of-house operations, think about a comprehensive access control program that prioritizes security, logistics, and operational efficiency. Let’s continue the conversation.

