The public purse should fund the public good, not private profit

The Biden administration is offering companies a chance to get a leg up in competition for new subsidies for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing if they agree to forgo all stock buybacks for five years.

logic? Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo explained, these CHIPS program subsidies should be used to expand in the US, outperforming the rest of the world. Invest in R&D and your workforce, not in buybacks.

It makes complete sense to use the power of public money against buybacks.

Using public funds to discourage this practice is a good policy. But why go after semiconductor companies?

Taxpayers want every dollar of their public investment to generate maximum returns. But every dollar spent on stock buybacks is a dollar that is not spent on worker salaries, R&D and other productive investments to stimulate long-term growth and make American companies more competitive. Analysts have documented how buybacks are associated with less capital investment and innovation and wage stagnation.

And yet over the past two years, S&P 500 corporations spent record annual amounts to repurchase their own stock — $922.7 billion in 2022 and $881.7 billion in 2021. In the first half of 2023, share repurchases were slightly lower but still an attractive $390.5 billion.

What is the goal of all these buybacks? This financial maneuver artificially inflates the value of a company’s share price by reducing supply in the open market. This keeps the shareholders happy. It also creates huge windfalls for CEOs, since most of their compensation is in the form of some form of stock-based pay, and their bonuses are often tied to financial targets that can be affected by stock buybacks.

Chip makers are notorious for their wasteful buyback spending. But there are plenty of other companies that are taking food to the federal level — or are poised to do so through new legislation.

Stock buybacks by low-wage federal contractors

Source: Institute of Policy Studies, executive extra 2023

A recent report from the Institute for Policy Studies took an in-depth analysis of the 100 S&P 500 corporations with the lowest average employee pay, a group we’ve dubbed the “Low Pay 100.” We found that 51 of these companies are federal contractors, with deals worth a combined $24.1 billion during fiscal years 2020-2023. Meanwhile, these 51 low-wage contractors spent nearly $160 billion on stock buybacks.

the largest? Amazon, with contracts worth at least $10.4 billion for web services. Since January 2020, the e-commerce giant has spent $6 billion on buybacks, while paying its average employee only $34,195. These share buybacks have helped increase Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s personal holding of Amazon stock to $265 million. millions of people do this No This comprises the bulk of their 2021 mega-grant, a reward that will last for more than 10 years.

FedEx, the second-largest contractor in the Low-Wage 100, earned $6.2 billion from Uncle Sam in fiscal years 2020-2023. FedEx spent $3.6 billion on buybacks during the period, a maneuver that helped boost the value of CEO Fred Smith’s personal stock holdings by more than $5 billion, the most of any CEO in the Low-Wage 100. There is the biggest store nearby.

We must look to these public funds as a source of power to create an economy that works for all.

In 2022, before being promoted to executive chairman of FedEx, Smith earned $10.6 million, 271 times the average FedEx employee salary. Unlike competitor UPS, where over 70% of employees are unionized, FedEx is notoriously anti-union.

At number three on our low-wage contractor list is Johnson Controls. Originally based in Milwaukee, the company moved its headquarters to Ireland in 2016 to reduce its US tax bill. But the company continues to receive major taxpayer-funded federal contracts, worth about $2 billion in fiscal years 2020-2023, primarily to upgrade federal buildings to more energy-efficient status.

The company could receive significantly more federal support in the coming years thanks to new infrastructure and energy legislation. Under the leadership of CEO George Oliver, the firm has spent $4.5 billion on stock buybacks since 2020. This increased his personal stockholdings by 139%, to $131.7 million. In 2022, Oliver earned 314 times more than the typical employee.

Using the power of public money to reduce pay inequalities

Extending the CHIPS program’s terms on stock buybacks to all firms receiving federal contracts, subsidies, and grants should be no easy task. It would complement President Joe Biden’s support for other tools to reduce buybacks, including his proposal to quadruple the new 1% excise tax on share buybacks.

The administration can do more to leverage the power of public money against extreme pay disparities. The proposed Patriotic Corporation Act could serve as a model. The bill would provide preferential treatment in contracting to firms with a CEO-employee pay ratio of 100 to 1 or less, in addition to other benchmarks, including neutrality in union organizing. The Congressional Progressive Caucus has called on Biden to offer such a stimulus.

By encouraging large companies to reduce their pay gap, the Administration will also help ensure that taxpayers get the greatest benefit for federal contract dollars. Studies have shown that companies with fewer pay gaps perform better because more equitable pay practices bring out the best in all employees.

The administration should also build on Biden’s executive order requiring large construction companies involved in public infrastructure projects to negotiate collective agreements with their workers. Unions and other pro-labor advocacy groups have called on the President to extend that requirement to contractors providing goods and other services.

In fiscal year 2022, Uncle Sam awarded more than $705 billion in unclassified contracts (and an unknown amount of classified contracts). Billions of dollars go out every year in the form of subsidies, grants and tax credits.

We must look to these public funds as a source of power to create an economy that works for all. Public money should support the public good, not line the pockets of overpaid CEOs.

