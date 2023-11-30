The Psychology of Persuasion, as Told by an Ivy League Professor

In the appropriate contexts, the art of persuasion can go a long way. Wharton School of Business professor Jonah Berger shares three strategies for getting “yes” from your peers and target audience. Learn how to make your communication more reliable and easier to agree on.

Jonah Berger: Several years ago, some researchers were interested in what motivates people to say, yes,

Berger: Whether we’re salespeople, whether we’re bosses, or even in our personal lives, we’re trying to get other people to do something. And so, how can we be more effective in doing that?

If you understand the science of language, you can communicate more effectively. I’m Jonah Berger, I’m a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the bestselling author of “Magic Words.”

The most interesting thing I find from the work we and others have done is that subtle changes can have such a big impact. Adding a few letters to the end of a word can make it more likely that other people will do what you ask of them.

So, a few years ago some researchers went to a local preschool, and they asked four or five-year-old children to clean up a messy classroom. The floor was covered with crayons, toys and books and he asked the children for help in cleaning up. For some kids, he used a general approach that we can use. They said, “Hey, can you help clean up?” But for the other part of the kids, they adopted a slightly different strategy. He asked them, “Would you like to be a helper and clean the classroom?” Now, the difference between asking for help and asking someone to be helpful is very small. This is adding two letters at the end of the word help. Still, those two letters caused people to be more likely to help by about 50%.

Again, the difference between vote and voter is extremely small, just one letter in this case. Still, that one letter increased the likelihood of people participating in the poll by about 15%.

What is the difference between aid and helper and vote and voter? Why might one be more effective than the other? This suggests that it depends on the distinction between functions and identities. We all want to see ourselves smart, capable and intelligent in various things. So, instead of describing someone as hard-working, describing them as a hard worker will make that quality seem more enduring and likely to persist over a longer period of time. Instead of asking people to lead more, ask them, “Can you be a leader?” Instead of asking them to innovate, ask, “Can you be an innovator?” By turning tasks into identities, we can make people more likely to engage in those desired tasks.

Another way to get people to listen is to show confidence. We all know someone in our lives who is particularly charismatic. When they open their mouths, whether telling stories or giving presentations, everyone listens. how do they do it? How are they so charismatic? What makes them so effective as communicators? This suggests that some insight into that question might come from a recent president of the United States. Whether you love them or hate them, they’ve done a great job of convincing their audience to listen and act on it.

Donald Trump:We’re going to win in Iowa. We’re going to win these caucuses at levels that people have never seen before. You know, we made a record last time. We’re going to make it bigger and better again. And next November, we’re going to quite simply make America great again, right?

Berger: The work he is doing is the same work that transformational leaders do. Is that what great salespeople do? Is this what notable entrepreneurs do? Trump speaks with great confidence. In a way he communicates that confidence which is called linguistic certainty. He communicates using fixed language. He, in fact, speaks with much that some might call definitive – “It’s obvious,” “Everyone agrees,” “The answer is obvious” – regardless of whether it’s true or not.

trump: We can build any city at any time, and we can build it better than anyone. You know it, I know it, everyone knows it.

Berger: Not surprisingly, this certainty makes him more persuasive. And so, confident language can increase the likelihood that other people will do what you ask of them. A few years ago, I was working with a coaching client who was trying to become a more effective salesperson. What they were saying when they were presenting their ideas was full of ummms and uhhs, and even likes from time to time – what people might call fillers.

Elon Musk:Umm, like free speech used to be uh, a leftist or libertarian value. And, and, and yet we, we see, you know, the willingness to actually censor uh in quotes left and uh, it seems crazy.

Berger:We use fillers all the time. Even the best of us use fillers. We use them to essentially buy talking time. But if we’re saying um and uh all the time, it seems like we don’t know what we want to say, which makes our audience less likely to listen to us. And so, what do we do about this? How can we overcome these fillers? First, try simply stopping instead. We all need time to think, but great speakers often pause instead of filling in those blanks with ums or uhs.

Barack Obama: I am here today because this is one of those critical moments when each of us as citizens of the United States needs to determine who we are. That’s just what we stand for.

Berger:The other thing I would say – it’s really painful to do, but I’ve done it and it’s worth the effort – just record yourself talking. Record that audio, get it transcribed and see what you’re saying. This is going to be painful. Hearing yourself is painful, reading it is even more painful. But by looking at how we use language, we can be more persuasive and more memorable. Although we may think that some people are naturally good at it, and others not, it’s actually not something you’re born with. The good news is that it’s not accidental, it’s not luck, and it’s not chance. There is a science behind how language works and how we can use it more effectively.

