NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The protective packaging market expected to increase in size 6.95 billion US dollars From 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth pace of the market will accelerate CAGR of 4.02% During the forecast period, according to Technavio. apac The contribution is estimated to be 39% For the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing economies such as India and China are expected to appear as major revenue contributors to the overall protective packaging market in APAC. Packaging is a very important aspect of the e-commerce industry, as products are at risk of getting damaged during transportation. Multilayer films that provide better protection during transit can be used to protect packages such as flexible packaging. Thus, such factors will drive market growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. The report offers up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variation and year-on-year growth rates, request a free sample report.

Protective Packaging Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The growth of the e-commerce sector is particularly driving the protective packaging market. However, factors such as increasing on-demand packaging in the e-commerce industry may hinder market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the protective packaging market, including Berry Global Inc., Cascades Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Dow Chemical Company, DS Smith PLC, EcoEnclose, Hanchett Paper Company, International Paper Company Are. , Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Mondi PLC, Nefab AB, Pregis LLC, Ranpak Holdings Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Storopak Hans Reichenker GmbH, Universal Protective Packaging Inc., Westrock Company, and Winpak Ltd.

Cascade Inc.- The company offers protective packaging such as regular boxes, die cut boxes and insulated boxes.

Protective Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (food & beverages, industrial goods, consumer electronics, home appliances & healthcare and others), type (flexible, rigid and foam), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East) Has been done and Africa, and South America).

end user

Food and Beverages Section It is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The potential growth in sales of packaged food products is creating demand for protective packaging worldwide. As food and beverage production expands and exports increase, the demand for good quality packaging is likely to increase, which is essential to ensure that food products reach their destination safely and hygienically. Packaged food products include cereals, dried foods, frozen foods, candy and confectionery, dairy products, chilled meats and others. Packaging not only protects food items from spoilage but also ensures that they remain fresh when they reach retail outlets. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Protective Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Features

Historical market size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on the factors that will aid the growth of the protective packaging market during the next five years

Protective Packaging Market Size Estimates and Its Contribution to the Core Market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Development of protective packaging market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive description of the factors hindering the growth of protective packaging market companies

