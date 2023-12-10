The prospect of regulation on generic AI hangs on the horizon. techcrunch

Generative AI came out of nowhere this year and has captured the imagination and attention of the tech industry. Companies seem to be embracing it wholeheartedly, perhaps realizing that this could be a truly transformative technology. Yet as companies scramble to get in on this potential opportunity, enthusiasm is being clouded.

This is the big unknown of regulation, which could have a tremendous impact on every company selling and implementing generative AI. Biden issued an executive order that sets out a comprehensive set of guidelines; The AI ​​Security Summit was meeting in the UK; And the EU is also working on its own set of potentially stricter requirements.

There has been a variety of reactions to the rise of generic AI, some of which – like the letter signed by 1,100 technology industry giants last March – are calling for a six-month moratorium on AI development. Of course this did not happen. If anything, it has accelerated, even as some people are shouting loudly that AI is an existential threat.

On the other end of the spectrum, you have people who think that any kind of regulation will stifle innovation without actually producing any real protection. The primary argument is how can you protect people from negative consequences unless you know what they are. Of course, some people will argue that if you wait for those bad results, it may be too late to do anything about it.

And some see the existential threat argument as a smokescreen that masks the real problems we face from the current generation of AI. What’s worse, overly strict regulations favor the richest and most established companies, sidelining startups that may not be able to comply.

There’s something to be said for that, especially when incumbents have a seat at the table and are helping to draft those same rules. This raises some interesting questions about how much regulation to do and where the right answers lie.

regulate it or let it be

It seems likely that most people would see some AI regulation as a given, perhaps a necessity, especially for those who see it entirely in the context of dystopian science-fiction. But this is not always the case. In Marc Andreessen’s catchphrase Pro Tech manifesto published in October, he envisions a world of free and unregulated technology where regulatory bodies are the enemy of progress.

He wrote, “We believe that intelligence is the ultimate engine of progress.” “Wisdom makes everything better. Smart people and smart societies outperform less smart people on almost every measure we can measure. Intelligence is the birthright of humanity; “We must expand it as fully and widely as possible.”

In his view, regulating AI could, in some cases, be tantamount to murder: “We believe that any reduction in AI will cost lives. Deaths that could have been prevented by AI, by preventing them from coming into existence, are a form of murder.

He is not alone in some of his views.

