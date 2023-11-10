Which economic giant should emerging markets investors turn to: China or India? Chinese stocks have performed poorly this year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has fallen nearly 12% so far this year, while the Shenzhen component is down more than 9%. Real estate crisis continues in the country. On the other hand, India’s Nifty 50 is up 6.8% so far this year. CNBC Pro spoke to experts to ask which market is better to invest in beyond recent market moves – and found that they favored India. Here are his reasons and stock picks. Why India instead of China? According to Malcolm Dorson, head of emerging markets strategy at Global X ETFs, India is the “best structural growth opportunity” among emerging markets. “It not only boasts the world’s largest population (offering a strong demographic dividend), but it is also the world’s largest democracy,” he said. In a November 5 note, Morgan Stanley wrote that “India offers the best domestic demand alpha opportunity within Asia and one of the best structural stories globally over the medium term.” China still boasts a strong structural story – especially in consumption – but “unexpected” decisions by the Chinese Communist Party leadership have damaged market confidence, Dorson said. Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, said, “The situation in China has been worsened by a deteriorating property market, which was built on debt and which accounts for about 25% of China’s overall economy.” Moreover, although Beijing is trying to boost the economy through targeted monetary stimulus, the sluggish economy appears to require “broader and more feasible” stimulus, Crosby said. “India’s popularity as a market has been highlighted as a counterweight to the tightly controlled Chinese economy,” he said. Adam Turnquist, chief technology strategist at LPL Financial, said India has emerged as an increasingly attractive alternative to China. He said India has performed better than China, mainly because of its significant infrastructure expenditure; its growing population and strong, young workforce; And manufacturing moved away from China. “Although we can’t go as far as officially calling India the new China, economic and technological trends suggest the country may be set to fare better in the long run,” he said. Alejandra Grindle, chief global economist at Ned Davis Research, said China’s economy is more than five times larger than India’s, but China’s long-term growth potential has been eroding for some time. “Its demographic outlook is bleak, while productivity will decline due to a number of factors, including high debt and deglobalization,” he said. India, on the other hand, has “ample room for economic growth.” Rahul Sen Sharma, Chairman and Co-CEO of Indxx, pointed to India’s changing demographics – its middle class is growing, and rising demand and consumption are fueling the country’s strong growth. Where and how to invest in India According to Sharma, investors can turn to “emerging sectors” in India – renewable energy such as hydrogen and solar power, as well as agri-tech. “The ambitious renewable energy targets set by India… provide a favorable environment for investors,” he wrote. Solar energy investments in particular are “very profitable”, he said, thanks to the country’s abundant year-round sunlight, government incentives and falling equipment costs. Global He likes “high quality” staples like Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India, which he hopes will benefit from improving income levels and more education. To tap into the trend of high-end consumption, Dorson likes jewelry company Titan Jewelry. Similarly, LPL Financial’s Crosby has a preference for the consumer segment. He said, “The middle class in India is growing and companies that focus on a broad set of consumer discretionary spending are interesting to investors. Similarly, smaller companies that provide a wide range of health-related and consumer staples are They are also a target for investors.” , However, overall, India is a difficult market to access, and according to experts, most retail investors will buy such stocks through exchange-traded funds. But given the political and economic complexities, among other reasons, both Crosby and Dorson would advocate active management in emerging markets like India. Dorson likes the structure of active ETFs. ,[It offers] The cost of an ETF, liquidity and transparency combined with the thoughtful process, on-the-ground research and risk management of an active fund,” he said. His company offers one such ETF, Global X India Active ETF. Here are the 10 top-rated India-focused funds available to international investors, according to Morningstar.

Source: www.cnbc.com