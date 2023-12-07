The problems with China's massive property market will take years to solve

According to analysis by Lewis Lu, chief economist at Oxford Economics, there is a big problem in the real estate sector in China which will take at least four to six years to solve.

“However much one can slice the data, it will take at least four years for the existing excess supply in the market to be depleted, with no meaningful increase in demand,” Lu said in a report on Tuesday.

At the extreme, residential construction in the relatively poor province of Guizhou could take more than 20 years to complete, Lu said in an email, while in several other provinces such as Jiangxi and Hebei it is likely to take at least ten years. .

Residential buildings under construction at China Vanke Co.’s Isle Mason development in Hefei, China, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. China is stepping up pressure on banks to support struggling real estate developers, a sign of President Xi Jinping’s tolerance for the property sector. The pain is nearing its limit. Source: Bloomberg

Looking at nationwide data – whether based on official estimates of unsold inventory or the construction-to-sales ratio – Lu found that it took real estate developers in China at least four to six years to complete unfinished residential properties. Will take.

This means that efforts to boost funding for developers and other efforts to solve China’s property market problems do not directly address the larger issue of uncompleted homes.

“The increased supply coming from secondary market transactions – as households, concerned about declining profits from falling prices, sell their second or third homes – is an additional hurdle to this process,” he said. The list of developers is too large “for families to quickly absorb.”

In China, apartments are typically sold before homes are completed, making it important for developers to complete construction if they want to sell more.

But financing struggles and other issues have caused developers to delay home delivery times – discouraging future home sales.

At the extreme, residential construction in the relatively poor province of Guizhou could take more than 20 years to complete, Lu said in an email, while in many other provinces such as Jiangxi and Hebei it would take at least 10 years.

Nomura last month estimated the size of incomplete, already sold homes in China by the end of 2022 to be about 20 times the size of property developer Country Garden.

Real estate and related sectors account for about one-fifth to one-quarter of China’s economy.

Rating agency Moody’s said late on Tuesday that it expected the stock to decline in line with the Chinese government’s objectives. However, the firm pointed out that the resulting decline in land sales means local governments could face financial strain if they are unable to offset the driver of more than a third of revenues.

This means Beijing may need to take steps to mitigate the risks that pose “downside risks to China’s fiscal, economic and institutional strength,” Moody’s said. It cut its outlook on China’s sovereign credit rating to negative from stable.

Moody’s expects China’s domestic product growth to slow to 4% in 2024 and 2025 and to average 3.8% per year from 2026 to 2030. The firm maintains “A1” long-term ratings on China’s sovereign bonds.

Despite persistent property market problems, the Oxford Economics low is not expected to have a significant impact on the rest of the economy.

“We think China’s housing recession will follow a different path than that of the US, Spain or Ireland 10-15 years ago and is unlikely to trigger a widespread financial crisis,” he said.

In those conditions, falling house prices, mortgage failures and bank loans were interconnected, Lu said, pointing to differences in China: a larger role of policy, state-controlled banks and more stringent mortgage conditions.

Other analysts also hope that China’s economy will take its own path.

“We see some parallels between the situation in China and the economic stability in Japan after the Japanese property bubble burst in 1991,” S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Monday. “However, S&P Global Ratings believes China can avoid this outcome, helped by regulatory action and the strength of its banking and corporate sectors.”

