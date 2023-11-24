The problem you think is never the real problem

Image by author

We all have problems and those problems make us feel bad.

So to overcome bad feeling, we have to put all our efforts in solving our problems.

At least that’s what we think.

However, the reality is different.

If you are focusing on your problems and trying to deal with them with all your efforts, why do you still have so many problems?

If the usual way of solving problems is so effective then why has our life become a series of problems, one constantly flowing into another like abacus beads?

part of the issue is We consciously or subconsciously believe that life is effort and struggle, That nothing is achieved without hard work, and sticking your nose into hard work is the only way things can change.

I think this is a really sad and depressing approach to life and I’m going to make a case for another approach.

Image by author

Let’s start with an example that many of us can relate to.

Imagine that you have money problems at the moment. Maybe you don’t even need to imagine it because you actually have them right now.

Most of us have had or have this problem. So we all know how crazy that sounds.

Worry, worry and stress are all unpleasant side effects of having money problems.

Now, to solve this issue, naturally, we just do what we’ve been taught to do to solve problems: focus our attention on it and try to figure out a solution.

But there are two issues with this problem-solving approach:

Anxiety, worry and stress become intense. Seldom do we get a satisfactory solution.

If we look at what the problem-focus approach actually does, these two results make sense.

Because lack of money is emotionally linked to worry, anxiety and stress The more we focus on it, the bigger these feelings become in our experience.

These negative emotions are the felt sense of our problem situation. We don’t like this state. So now we want to move from the problem situation to the solution situation.

But since our entire system is in problematic state, we are unable to reach the solution.

Or in the words of Albert Einstein:

“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we adopted when we created them.”

I would adapt this quote a bit and say:

“We cannot solve our problems in the same state of consciousness in which we created them.”

Often It’s not a lack of effective thinking that prevents us from finding solutions It’s a distraction from a problem.

Image by author

The problem is not lack of money. The problem is your emotional state.

I’ve already heard some die-hard behaviorists call me an idiot for saying such a thing, but bear with me for a moment.

Look at it from this perspective. What’s the sad thing about money problems?

This is not your bank account number. These are negative emotions – worry, anxiety, stress, etc.

It doesn’t matter what you think about the world, it’s wrong The only reason you perceive anything as a problem is because you feel bad.

And most of us in the Western world who claim to have money problems are not starving. It’s usually an issue of not having other people’s lifestyle. But I’m digressing.

Just imagine for a moment that you would feel absolutely peaceful and joyful in your life, no matter what was happening, would you still feel like you have some urgent problem?

And before you say it, yes You can feel peace and joy even without the things you feel you desperately need.

The reverse is also true. If you don’t believe me, look around.

Most of us have all kinds of material goods and comforts, yet we are worried, sad, stressed, angry, etc.

Try watching this:

All problems are based on the fact that you don’t like the way you feel.

So what if changing the way you feel would actually solve your problems?

Image by author

You don’t like all the worries. You don’t find all emotions bad. You don’t like working hard to solve your problems and never being able to solve them.

So how about focusing all of your mental capacity on trying to reach a solution instead of wallowing in your negative emotional state?

What if you shifted all your attention from the problem to something that makes you feel good?

Ask yourself how you would feel if the problem was solved and then feel He,

Every time you find yourself sinking into worry, keep coming back to that feeling (e.g. peace, joy, happiness, abundance, etc.).

You can do this.

If you think I’m crazy for suggesting this, look at your life.

Look at the most serious problem in your life and see how long you have been trying to solve it with the traditional approach. Look at how much sorrow and pain you have put yourself through by pondering over this problem for many useless hours.

If endless thinking and worrying is the way to go, why didn’t you find a solution like you did two years ago?

Hey, some people spend 16 hours a day worrying.

Not there. He Crazy thing?

Just turn it into an experiment. Look at your life in a different way. Instead of replaying your problems over and over again, prioritize feeling good right now.

Close your eyes and recognize that everything is okay right now in this moment. nothing is wrong. There is no need to do or change anything.

Keep coming back to that feeling of peace that you can achieve at any moment.

This does not mean suppressing your emotions. You’ve probably been doing this most of your life.

Feel your painful feelings and allow them to happen, but don’t waste your time justifying, amplifying, and wallowing in them. Don’t make them bigger than they are.

Anxiety is like an addiction. So if it’s hard for you to stop right away, give yourself 15 minutes a day to actively worry.

But no worries for the rest of the day. No, don’t worry about your worries either.

When you feel your moment-to-moment experience improving, you will happily reduce your time of worry to zero.

Test it! After all, what’s the worst that can happen?

Your external condition remains the same but you no longer feel bad.

appeals to me.

Image by author

Do not get me wrong.

I’m not saying you should abandon logic and stop thinking.

Personally, I like to think, and reason drives effective thinking. The problem is not thinking.

The problem is the meaningless repetitive thinking you’ve been having for years. It’s the kind of thinking that’s dictated by every emotional whim that comes along.

Effective thinking is done without the distorting influence of emotions.

And this is why many of us continue to struggle with the same problems throughout our lives. Whatever we think about those problems is driven by the emotions associated with those problems and thus is part of the problem.

So let’s be logical for a moment.

What matters more:

Spending a lifetime worrying and worrying that your problems will eventually disappear so you can feel good, and if they don’t you will waste your life worrying and never enjoying what you already have. Can’t take it?

Or

Feeling as good as you can right now and then living your life based on that state of mind?

Again, the thinking is wonderful. But not everyone has the same thinking.

Anxiety is a type of thinking that is based on negative what if? Does nothing but destroy the landscape and your well-being.

To use the words of Terence McKenna: “Worry is absurd.”

Image by author

If you have a problem and you know what action to take to solve it, by all means go ahead.

But if you know for sure which function solves your problem then why do you still have that problem?

Here’s an unpopular opinion: action is not the solution.

No external action can compensate for the internal disturbance.

I am not saying that action cannot solve problems. What I mean to say is that action will not lead you to a worry-free existence.

Maybe you will work hard and make a lot of money despite all your fears and worries. But then what?

Do you think your mind will give you some slack now?

Hell no!

You no longer have time to worry about losing your money or how to invest it or how to keep it safe from the government. You’ve solved one problem, only to move carefully onto the next problem.

If action were the solution, we would have solved all the problems already. Look around. People are running and struggling everywhere and unable to reach anywhere.

You’re already tired, right? So why would the solution be to put in even more effort?

Perhaps, the solution is to stop this madness for a moment and ask yourself what you really want.

Image by author

I don’t care what you say. You want to be happy. Duration.

And it all depends on the realization that happiness is either now or never.

Here’s a little thought experiment:

Imagine that you could be happy right now forever but you would never get what you think you need to be happy.

You won’t get the mansion, the yacht, the island, the lover, the pet giraffe, or whatever else you “need” to be happy. But you will be unconditionally happy.

This little thought experiment might show you that you don’t want to be happy. you want to be happy with this thing.

But Real happiness is not tied to anything.

Decide now.

Do you want to be happy with what you need or would you rather be happy no matter what?

Most of us think that to be happy we need all the stars to align. Most of us think that happiness is dependent on all kinds of uncontrolled external circumstances.

And this is why many of us have very little happiness in life.

We have been led to believe that we cannot be happy if the world is not the way we want it to be. Many of us believe that we need to suffer with others as if it helps anyone.

Forget all that.

Your happiness is the greatest contribution to the world.

From personal experience, I can confirm that when you look at life this way, a lot of problems arise on their own in ways you can’t even imagine.

And if you’re still skeptical or angry at what you’ve read here, let me say one last thing.

Whether you believe this will solve your problems or not is irrelevant. This is simply an invitation to be happy right now and see what changes in your life.

Source: thetaoist.online