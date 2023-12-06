The problem with Elon Musk’s

China – 2023/08/09: In this photo illustration, the logo of the social network “X” (formerly: , [+] Twitter) appears in the Apple App Store. (Photo illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The whole fuss over Elon Musk trying to destroy his own company, telling advertisers in some colorful language that he doesn’t want them to come back, may have now become too much.

The real issue with X — which everyone still calls Twitter — is simple: The app isn’t that useful. There has been no new invention for a long time.

As we move into a new reality where social media companies like Meta and X want to charge us for sharing and retweeting our memes (sorry, Post) Conspiracy theories, there is only one way forward. It’s not Elon Musk’s job to clean up his act. I would argue that users don’t really care that much. We scroll through our newsfeeds and see the latest flare-ups, roll our eyes at the profanity-filled outbursts, but mostly go back to our daily tasks. All the antics are really a distraction from trying to market a new product, share your insights with followers, and keep up with all the innovations in technology. We don’t really care that much about the drama.

You can think of the social media explosion as similar to the toxic worker in the office. You know the drama, the banter and the sarcasm – the blaze of emotions. Most of us don’t think about it that much, even though we know it’s an anomaly. We’re very good at ignoring it. Real life is in the details of how we work and spend time with our families. some of us In fact Care what Elon Musk is doing.

To be honest, even Elon Musk knows this. In the past few weeks, while he stirred up trouble in a way that seemed anti-Semitic and then condemned advertisers, he also made some comments (particularly during an interview with The New York Times) that were revealing. He recognizes how much the public (or in his local language, people on earth) Determine the outcome. When he takes a survey on X, it reveals what really motivates him most: user interaction,

We believe this could be a tweet that impacts popularity. I doubt it. Time and again, Musk has posted some crazy theory or insult, only to then disappear into the news cycle. Meanwhile, real users with real jobs are fleeing the service, but it’s because of the value proposition, not because of politics, memes, or insults. We don’t think there’s much value in using Twitter anymore, or certainly anything worth the subscription fee.

The real issue is the complete lack of innovation. There is a lot of smoke, but no fire. The last worthwhile innovation is Twitter Spaces, which barely works and came out in 2021.

Charging users is nothing new. No one will pay for the privilege of being able to edit a tweet. I wouldn’t say that Tucker Carlson’s use of Twitter for his broadcast is innovative. In fact, I can’t think of a single innovation on Twitter in the past year that would make anyone want to use the app. Although the brand is famous for hashtags and tweets, it is becoming obsolete not because of vitriol and dramatic headlines, but simply because there is nothing useful about the app.

How can Elon Musk change this?

I would say now is the time to apply the same insight and creativity that helped them build Tesla and SpaceX to the X app. Do something imaginative that we’ve never seen before. Invent new features that are as innovative and useful as hashtags. Impress us with your incredible talent and we can move forward to serve. Make everything an app. Construction Anything, We want an app that helps us do our work and communicate with each other more effectively.

Forget the drama. it did not work. Create something meaningful and you’ll suddenly see a lot of interest from users again.