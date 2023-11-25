The prices of these 8 top gadgets are already low! With Cyber Monday, they’re even lower
Get ready for unbeatable Cyber Monday deals on these eight (8) useful gadgets today! The SMALLRT USB Power Strip Surge Protector and Charging Station ensures that your devices stay powered and protected.
Enhance your audio experience with the popular TOZO Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case for ultimate convenience.
Embrace the culinary revolution with the Instant Pot 10-Quart Air Fryer, perfect for quick and healthy meals.
Stay connected and organized with the BYEASY iPad Pro USB C Hub with Stand, a versatile hub that simplifies your digital life.
From smart home essentials to cutting-edge audio technology, these gadgets cater to a variety of preferences, making them ideal gifts for the tech enthusiast on your list.
Don’t miss out on these incredible savings. Other gadgets are also gift worthy and have good discounts!
SMALLRT USB Power Strip Surge Protector and Charging Station
The SMALLRT USB Power Strip Surge Protector and Charging Station is a gadget that can power and charge multiple electronics at once.
It has 12 outlets, 3 USB-A and 1 USB-C port that support a wide voltage range of 110V-250V. It can handle up to 2500W of power and has a 10-foot extension cord that you can place anywhere.
The device also has four (4) separate switches that control four (4) sections of the outlet and USB port, making it convenient to turn off devices that are not in use. With this feature you can save energy and reduce clutter.
The device also has several safety features that protect your device from voltage surge, overload, short circuit, and overcurrent.
It can automatically cut off power when it detects voltage surges, protecting your expensive electronics from damage.
Amazon Basics 256GB Ultra Fast USB 3 Flash Drive
The Amazon Basics 256GB Ultra Fast USB 3 Flash Drive is a high-capacity, lightning-fast storage solution designed to streamline data management tasks.
With a staggering 256GB capacity, it can store an impressive amount of content, equivalent to 64,000 12MP photos or approximately 978 minutes of 1080P video recording.
This USB 3.1 flash drive offers read speeds of up to 130MB/s, making it 15 times faster than traditional USB 2.0 drives.
To achieve such fast read and write speeds, your host device requires a USB 3.1 Gen 1 or USB 3.0 port, although it remains backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices at slower speeds.
Its stylish appearance and retractable, telescopic design with keyhole for easy carrying adds to its appeal. Equipped with high quality NAND Flash memory chips, this flash drive ensures the security and integrity of your data.
TOZO Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case
TOZO Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case is a remarkable audio companion designed to deliver a premium listening experience.
Powered by ORIGX 2.0 acoustic technology, these earbuds excel in reproducing vocals and midrange, delivering an immersive and realistic sound with rich musical details.
With advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology, these earbuds offer quick pairing and stable connection, ensuring uninterrupted audio playback. The one-step pairing feature simplifies the connection process, making it hassle-free.
Additionally, the TOZO T10 earbuds withstand the elements with an IPX8 waterproof rating, making them resistant to sweat, rain, and even submersion in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes.
For extended use, these earbuds provide over 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the included wireless charging case provides an additional 35 hours of playtime.
This is a convenient and durable option for those looking for high-quality wireless earbuds with impressive features and performance.
Adtam Wall Charger and Surge Protector with 4 USB Charging Ports
The Adtam Wall Charger and Surge Protector is a gadget that combines two functions in one: it allows you to charge four (4) USB devices simultaneously while protecting your devices from surges and spikes in electrical power.
High-speed USB ports automatically detect charging devices and provide optimal charging speeds up to 3.1A per port.
Additionally, the Surge Protector feature helps protect your appliances and electronics from power surges, spikes, and voltage fluctuations, giving you peace of mind.
The compact design and easy-to-use features make the Addtam Wall Charger and Surge Protector an ideal choice for homes, offices and travel.
AstroAI Portable Car Tire Inflator Air Compressor
The AstroAI Air Portable Compressor Tire Inflator is a game-changing gadget that combines fast inflation capabilities with advanced accuracy.
This tire inflator boasts an impressive pumping speed of 35 litres/min, allowing it to inflate a 195/55/R15 car tire from 0 to 35psi in less than 5 minutes.
Its large white backlight LCD screen ensures easy readability even in low light conditions. Additionally, it is equipped with an integrated LED flashlight that includes independent switch controls for emergency use.
The 12V 120W 10 ft (3.05 m) long heavy-duty car cigarette lighter cord offers convenient operation, making it a perfect companion for your dad’s adventures on the road. (Please note that this device requires a 10A or 15A converter for use with a wall plug, as it is not compatible with standard 110V AC plugs.)
Versatility is key with the AstroAI Inflator, as it includes three (3) nozzles and an additional fuse. It easily inflates any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles and bicycles.
Additionally, included accessories allow items such as balls, air pillows, cushions, balloons and mattresses to be quickly inflated.
BYEASY iPad Pro USB C Hub with Stand
The BYEASY iPad Pro USB C Hub with Stand is a unique gadget that combines a USB C hub adapter and a docking stand holder, providing a convenient and clutter-free solution for increased productivity and gaming.
Its sleek design provides a clean workspace and frees your hands for a more comfortable work or gaming experience.
It features a 7-in-1 USB C hub, so the gadget offers a variety of functional ports to meet your connectivity needs. It has 4K HDMI video output, allowing you to enjoy high-quality visuals on an external monitor or projector.
The hub also includes 2x USB 3.0 ports for super-fast data transfer at speeds up to 5 Gbps, enabling you to connect peripherals such as a keyboard, mouse, USB driver or external disk without additional drivers.
Additionally, it offers an SD/TF card slot, a 60W USB-C PD charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The HDMI port supports 4K video streaming at 3840×2160 resolution and 30Hz refresh rate, delivering a cinematic visual experience.
The 60W power delivery feature ensures that your devices charge quickly. While the hub’s compact size allows for easy portability and can help eliminate wire clutter, increasing work efficiency and productivity.
BYEASY USB C Hub with Stand Compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPad Pro (2021/2020/2018), iPad Air (2020), MacBook Pro (2019/2018/2017/2016), and MacBook Air (2020) Is. /2018).
Instant Pot 10-Quart Air Fryer
The Instant Pot 10-Quart Air Fryer is a kitchen game-changer, offering a variety of functionality in one appliance.
With its 7-in-1 versatility, this appliance can air fry, broil, bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat, and even rotisserie , making it a culinary powerhouse for your home.
The adjustable temperature range from 95 to 400°F (35 to 205°C) allows precise cooking control.
What sets this air fryer apart is its EvenCrisp technology, which ensures a perfect golden finish and crisp, tender results with every use.
The rotisserie feature is fantastic for self-basting and tumble-frying, and the top heating element with fan guarantees optimal cooking and baking performance.
For convenience, one-touch “smart” programs offer six customizable options ranging from rotisserie-style chicken to delicious pastries.
With dishwasher-safe accessories and a removable oven door, preheating is easy, and cleanup is just as easy.
The Instant Pot 10-Quart Air Fryer empowers you to create delicious meals with minimal effort and maximum flavor.
ROUUO Instant Read Meat Thermometer for Cooking
The ROUUO Instant Read Meat Thermometer is a 2-in-1 gadget that features a bottle opener and lets you find out the exact temperature of your food in seconds.
It also has a large LCD screen so you can easily see the temperature and an internal magnet and large hang hole so you can easily store it for easy and quick access.
The thermometer is IPX6 which allows you to wash it under running water.
Popular Extra Top Cyber Monday Deals as Gifts
These are some other top deals that make great Christmas gift ideas.
