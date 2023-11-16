The prices of Dogecoin and Pepe increased due to the market boom and traders also bet on this new meme coin.

It’s been a positive 24 hours for meme coins, with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE) registering massive gains.

DOGE has risen to the $0.078 level, while PEPE has reached $0.00000125, erasing most of the losses incurred over the weekend.

However, it’s not just established meme coins that are making headway – new gaming coin Meme Kombat (MK) is also gaining attention and recently passed the $1.7 million funding milestone in its presale phase Is.

Dogecoin Shows Impressive Resilience With 13% Rebound

DOGE is up nearly 13% from Tuesday’s low of $0.069, displaying impressive resilience in the face of bearish momentum.

Prior to this reversal, DOGE had touched $0.082 before falling 15%.

However, it appears that the price has rejected the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) as support on the 4-hour time frame, using it as a base to push back up.

A potential near-term target for DOGE is a return to Saturday’s high, potentially representing an additional 4% upside from the coin’s current price.

Despite increasing bullish momentum, spot trading volume fell 6% to $626 million over the past 24 hours.

This suggests that a small group of traders rather than broader market participation may be driving the recent price increase.

Nevertheless, DOGE price on the daily chart is clearly making higher highs and higher lows, suggesting that the previous uptrend is resuming, indicating growing investor confidence.

Pepe Coin mirrors DOGE’s trajectory and recovers after sharp decline

This positive trajectory for DOGE mirrors the rebound seen in PEPE, which also shows signs of recovery.

Like DOGE, PEPE bounced back after losing more than 21% of its value from Friday to Tuesday.

However, PEPE’s rejection of the $0.00000108 level as support on the 4-hour chart has helped restore its bullish momentum.

PEPE is also in an uptrend on the 4-hour time frame, indicating that bulls have regained control.

There has been no clear catalyst for the recent rally of DOGE and PEPE, which suggests that these moves may have been driven by market sentiment and technical factors.

The recent release of better-than-expected US CPI data has contributed to a more positive outlook in the broader crypto market, benefiting both meme coins.

New entrant Meme Kombat has attracted investor interest with attractive staking and staking mechanics

This increase in sentiment towards meme coins like DOGE and PEPE coincides with the growing interest in a new entrant in this space – Meme Kombat (MK).

Meme Kombat is an innovative new meme coin that brings together the world’s most popular meme coin mascots like Pepe the Frog and Doge in an arena battle game with integrated betting and wagering features.

Players can bet MK, the platform’s native token, on battles between these mascots, with the outcome decided by advanced AI technology.

Winners of these bets can win additional MK tokens, adding an engaging and interactive element to the experience.

A built-in staking protocol allows MK holders to earn up to 644% APY on their tokens.

So far, Meme Kombat’s presale has attracted over $1.7 million from investors looking to get in early.

The project is led by crypto expert Matt Whiteman, who previously served as COO of Fate Loot DeFi, adding credibility.

This credibility is further boosted by the fact that major crypto influencers are also paying attention, with Oscar Ramos speculating that MK could be a “$1,000,000 memecoin.”

With the popularity of meme coins rising once again, Meme Kombat’s unique blend of gaming and crypto-gambling elements could make it a huge success.

For investors looking to invest in this exciting sector, the MK presale presents an interesting opportunity.

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy or other materials on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before engaging with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

