The price of Christmas in the 'economically weak' 1970s – compared to today

vintage christmas

This was the era of disco, vol-au-vents and flares. But although we’re no longer keen on sequined trousers, in many ways little has changed since Christmas in the 1970s.

Inflation is still sky-high, industry strikes are threatening festive celebrations and the Conservatives have again been defeated in the elections.

Many key concerns for families remain the same. Which meat (or vegetarian alternative) will be the centerpiece for Christmas dinner? Where can you find the best deals? What are the top toys and gifts of the season?

Despite these similarities, the cost of Christmas has increased over the past half century. According to analysis by MoneySupermarket, the average British household will spend £1,811 on celebrations this year, equivalent to 80 per cent of the average monthly income.

According to research consultancy Kantar, a typical family of four is expected to spend £31 on Christmas dinner.

Meanwhile, according to the National Food Survey, in 1975, a family’s entire December food shop would cost £12.50. Adjusted for inflation, this is equivalent to approximately £93 today.

Scrimping and saving were recurring themes in the Telegraph’s food and retail articles during the 70s – when, as promoted by a 1974 Christmas gift guide, a full traditional Christmas lunch was only £2.50 (adjusted for inflation Used to cost £18-£19).

“Certainly, and we think heroically,” Fanny Craddock wrote in 1976, “Britain’s mothers and housewives are certainly determined to make Christmas as good as the good old days in these economically lean times. Can be managed.”

Under the nickname ‘Bon Viveur’, Ms Craddock advised housewives to consider making chocolate peppermint cream at home, which she described as costing “much more than store-bought”.

In December 1974, agricultural correspondent Godfrey Browne praised women who ordered Christmas turkeys early in the month.

Shortages and supply chain issues had seen ‘best hen turkey’ prices rise by 8p a pound, from 32p to 40p.

‘Housewives doing last-minute shopping may have to pay 55p to 60p a pound,’ he said sternly.

Prime beef joints were also ‘expensive’, with topside top-rump and silverside selling for 75p to 80p that month.

Prices and options for Christmas meat centerpieces have varied over the years. Beef, once ‘the poor man’s dinner’, was returning into fashion ‘among the more affluent’ in 1973, while whole gammon ham on the bone was sold for 43p to 45p per pound.

In 1976, beef brisket, (80p boned and rolled) was again suggested by Kathleen Welsh as a cheaper alternative to goose, at £1 per bird.

‘A Christmas of saucepans, towels and tablecloths’

Presentations in the 70s often tended towards practicality, with a 1975 article in John Lewis’ staff magazine ‘The Gazette’ headlined: “All they want for Christmas is a saucepan”.

Chain shop Heelas, now the Reading branch of John Lewis, advertised Christmas 1975 as “A Christmas of saucepans, towels and tablecloths”.

This practical approach applies to all generations – a Telegraph gift guide from 1971 stated that “Most children nowadays have enough pocket money to buy rather than make Christmas presents for their families”.

Author Victoria Reilly suggests her grandchildren buy their grandparents an “aluminum garden tool that helps rake up leaves and other garden crumbs to help build stronger bones” – Army And available from the garden department of the Navy Store for £1.25 (today £12-13).

‘As far as gift-giving goes, most grandparents are looking forward to pampering their grandchildren at Christmas,’ Ms Reilly added.

“But with rising costs, the board may need more of those good intentions this year,” he said.

His two ‘bargain’ suggestions for grandchildren were a road sign game for 54p and a set of step-by-step recipe cards for 49p.

However, relatives with a little more money can choose from the many toys advertised on the same page. These included a £4.50 striped pajama teddy bear or a £8.95 portable cassette player from WH Smith.

According to John Lewis, Goblin teasamade and fondue sets remained popular choices throughout the decade, with prices ranging from £16.50 to £30 and £9.95 respectively in 1975.

Many of the most popular toys from the 70s still remain at the top of current lists – albeit due to the hefty price tag.

An Etch sketch cost 99p in 1971, and £25 in 2023. The first Dungeons & Dragons set sold for £3.69 – about £28 in today’s money – while kits in 2023 could cost more than £80.

This year’s top toys are certainly the adorable ‘Barbie The Movie 2023 Dreamhouse Playset’, at £199, and the LEGO Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar, at £170.

‘Environment under pressure to spend more’

Consumer rights campaigner Martin James says attractive American spending, persuasive advertising, shopping malls and the ability to buy on credit are all factors in the increase in household spending at Christmas.

“The pressure to spend is very high,” he adds.

“Sometimes it may not feel like it. But as a society, we have become more aspirational in terms of what we want or desire and what we can potentially afford.

“Frighteningly, there is ample evidence that door-to-door lending is back with a vengeance. Payday loans have repositioned themselves as ‘lifestyle lending’. The high interest is still there, only the terms are longer. “Credit card interest rates are rising dramatically.”

Ian Futcher, a financial planner at Quilter, agrees, saying that Christmas spending has made up ‘a much larger share’ of household budgets over the past half century.

“Everything from turkey to tinsel is more expensive than ever,” he says.

“A cultural shift towards more extravagant celebrations, fueled by images of lavish celebrations, has also created an environment of high pressure to spend more.

“Christmas is a time for giving and celebrating, but it shouldn’t compromise your financial health.

“By planning ahead, being mindful of spending and focusing on what really matters, we can enjoy a happy and financially strong Christmas.”

recommended

How much are you spending this Christmas?

Read more

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com