Despite the addition of Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the summer, Chelsea may still be in the market for a new goalkeeper such as Unai Simon or Giorgi Mamardashvili.

90 minutes It is claimed that when their team Athletic Club and Valencia faced each other in the recent La Liga match, Chelsea spied on both the players. It ended in a 2–2 draw, with Simon making two saves and Mamardashvili five.

Chelsea have not ruled out adding a new starting goalkeeper to their squad in January 90 minutesEven if that doesn’t seem likely given the signing of Sanchez.

Initially, Sanchez was expected to become deputy to Kepa Arrizabalaga, taking over from Saudi-bound Edouard Mendy, but when his compatriot went on loan to Real Madrid, it made it possible for him to step into the number 1 role. The opportunity opened up.

have been since Mixed reviews about Sanchez in Chelsea goalThat is why they continue to observe the market in case they find a different number 1 to settle for for the long term.

According to 90 minutesHis scouts were primarily focusing on Mamardashvili on his recent mission in Spain, but they also classed it as an ideal way to gather information about Simon.

Other goalkeepers on his watch list include Porto’s Diogo Costa and England’s Jordan Pickford (Everton) and Aaron Ramsdale. Whose future at Arsenal is currently in doubt, However, the chance to glimpse two goals at once was attractive to Simon and Mamardashvili.

Simon, 26, is only under contract at Bilbao until the end of next season. Coincidentally, for his current club, he became Kepa’s successor after Chelsea’s record goalkeeper purchase in 2018.

Meanwhile, Mamardashvili has a deal with Valencia that runs until 2027. Now 23, he joined the club from Dinamo Tbilisi in his native Georgia in January 2022.

report There is no mention of how much it will cost to sign either player. Simon notably has no release clause in his contract, while Mamardashvili’s contract is set at €100m/£87.3m (with the acknowledgment that no one is likely to pay that much for him).

Chelsea’s targets are both regular starters

Both Simon and Mamardashvili are regular starters for their current clubs in La Liga. It is unclear whether he will have to rotate with Sanchez for a starting spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s lineup.

Sanchez, 25, signed a contract until 2030 when he joined Chelsea earlier this year. To provide long-term competition, they also acquired Djordje Petrović from New England Revolution on a similar-term contract.

Marcus Bettinelli and Lucas Bergstrom remain on the books as backups, while Gabriel Slonina – like Arrizabalaga – is spending the 2023-24 season on loan at another club (in his case, KAS Eupen).

Source: www.teamtalk.com