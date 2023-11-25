Julian Tyke will be live on-air in 2021

In recent weeks, I’ve reflected on the progress and acceleration of innovation, from the Gutenberg press to the advent of artificial intelligence. All these innovations have one thing in common: the power of imagination to dare to dream big.

My own journey from a dream to a billion-dollar reality at WeFox captures the essence of ambition and the transformative power of imagination. Deliberate visualization is the moment when we can access our deepest “why” and it gives meaning and purpose to what we do. As Friedrich Nietzsche once said: “He who has a reason to live can endure almost anything.”

The photo above is of me announcing live on air on CNBC that my start-up Wefox had raised $650 million in a funding round. I want to tell you the story of how I got to this point.

Julian Tyke raised first investment in 2011

This is me in 2011 when I raised the first funding for my first start-up. I was in seventh heaven and never believed that I was capable of what I have achieved. I was just a confused kid who didn’t know what life had in store for me.

At the time I had no idea what I was doing, but it still worked. Over the ensuing years, I developed a repeatable approach to raising money, which I call “the power of imagination.”

It all starts with setting yourself high ambitions. For example, my formula was to look at whatever the largest fundraising round was in my industry and platform and multiply it by a factor of two. In other words, how can I double it?

The largest Series A in insurtech at that time was $15 million in 2015, so when I started the fundraising process my target was $30 million: We raised $30 million. The largest Series B was $120 million: we raised $240 million.

It’s not enough to set high ambitions: you have to believe in yourself and your abilities to achieve your goal. This requires you to explain to yourself deeply – to the core of your being – how you are going to effectively deploy this capital to enter a new phase of your business growth. What business KPIs will you be able to achieve? What new strategic initiatives are you going to invest in? How will these investments affect the future value of your business?

If you believe in your abilities, the magical part begins: you need to imagine that you have already achieved your goals. How does it feel? What do others say to you once you achieve your goal? How well will you sleep after all this pressure is lifted from your shoulders? Use all your senses to imagine this perfect situation and feel, smell and feel every aspect of that moment as if you were right there in that moment. In this way, you begin to integrate the vision into your body because it is important that you begin to think, feel and behave in this state of mind. To paraphrase Gandhi: “Be the change you want.”

Once you are clear in your mind about your desired future state, you need to talk publicly about your ambitions with as many people as possible. You have to burn the boats – get out with no option of returning.

You will soon see: if you believe in yourself and realize your goals, people will also believe in you, support you and open more doors. If you haven’t worked and you talk about ambitious goals, people will dismiss you as a wishful thinker. This is the point of action when the rubber meets the road.

Finally, you need to execute your plan and stay confident: the bigger your ambition, the bigger the challenges you will face. The world will try to test you to see if you are really serious and they will try to make you doubt yourself.

Julian Tyke lying on the floor in 2017

This is a photo from 2017 where I was in a lot of pain. Both physically and mentally. This was the period I call “The Black Summer”. I was getting married and it was supposed to be the best summer of my life. Instead it was terrible. The company was about to go bankrupt, no investors had faith in us and I was disappointed. I was responsible for over 200 employees, the pressure was so much and I started to lose confidence in myself.

I knew I needed to regroup. I focused and regained my confidence in myself and my abilities to save the company. I found a way to believe in my goals, dare to dream big, overcome the self-doubt I felt through constant rejections by visualizing the outcome, confidently talking about my plans and creating momentum. Executed at speed for. And I continued to build on this momentum.

Ultimately the “power of imagination” enabled me to raise $1.5 billion for my company and in the process create the world’s leading insurance company with revenues of $800 million, home to over 1000 employees and a valuation of $4.5 billion. .

The road to success is not straight and there will always be obstacles – but through the “power of imagination” mixed with conviction, the path ahead becomes not only bearable, but achievable.

This is true for raising money and really every other endeavor in life: whether it’s building a happy family or anything else in life that really matters to you.

“It is not because things are hard that we do not dare; it is because we do not dare that things are hard” ~ Seneca the Younger.

