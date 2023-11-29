The pound is at its highest against the dollar since August

Victoria Rodriguez via Getty Images

The pound continued its rally on Wednesday and hit its highest level since August amid the possibility that UK interest rates may not be cut to 5.25% as quickly as the market was originally pricing. Were staying.

That’s according to a new analysis from Bank of America, which found that better UK data results are helping to reinforce the Bank of England’s (BoE’s) “higher for longer” message.

“The data bounce helped support long rates and is important for further GBP recovery,” said Kamal Sharma, an analyst at Bank of America in London. “GBP should trade at the top of the reset range.”

The pound reached $1.27 during the session on warnings from BoE policymakers. On Tuesday, BOE deputy governor Dave Ramsden said inflation was becoming more “domesticated” and that rates would need to remain high for some time to control higher inflation.

Sterling has since pared some of these gains. The pound was down 0.1% against the dollar (GBPUSD=X) at $1.2683 at the time of writing. Against the euro, the pound (GBPEUR=X) was about 0.05% higher at 1.1552.

The pound strengthened amid pressure on the US dollar after a US Federal Reserve official said monetary policy is in a good position to slow the US economy and get inflation back on target.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s comments raised hopes that the interest rate hikes are over. He further said that if inflation starts to become a concern, rates could be cut in response.

He told a conference: “I’m encouraged by what we’ve learned over the last few weeks – something appears to be giving, and that’s the momentum of the economy.

“October economic data is consistent with soft demand and low price pressures that will help bring inflation back to 2%.”

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “This means that the Fed has not only talked about further interest rate hikes, but also said that a rate cut could be imminent.” Says that if deflation starts to become a concern, rates could be cut in response, rather undermining the recent story put forward by Fed Chairman Jay Powell that rates should remain high for a longer period of time Need to stay.

“A sharp two-year slide in the US dollar as well as US yields hit three-month lows, although his comments were overshadowed by more hawkish comments from another Fed governor, Michelle Bowman, who argued that further easing was due to continue. “Raising rates may require resiliency of the US economy.”

