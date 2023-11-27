The possibility of US liquidity pressure easing in 2024 has intensified. Article

The quantitative tightening has gone largely unnoticed in the background until 2023, but will have an immediate impact next year. While rates will fall, liquidity sentiments will remain strong. Bank reserves will decline in the second half of 2024, and QT will be reduced by the end of the year to prevent liquidity stress

Reverse repo balances will reach zero in 2024, and then bank reserves will decline meaningfully

There is no shortage of challenges for the US rates market in 2024. Already the Treasury market is struggling with liquidity, mostly with oversizes. This is normal when a dominant one-way direction has been injected. The gear switch from rate hiking to rate cuts typically generates price fluctuations, and this becomes a source of volatility – which is magnified by a repo market that has seen better days in terms of size and liquidity. In bonds, tail auctions, and especially in the long term, are another feature of 2023 that may continue into 2024. Supply pressures arising from fiscal deficit are also influential here, making the market a bit weak even as the pendulum switches to rate-cutting. Prejudice next year.

It is also important to note the ongoing withdrawal of excess liquidity from the money market. This is originating from ongoing quantitative tightening (QT) as the Federal Reserve continues to allow US$95 billion per month to move out of the curve (and off their balance sheet). The most significant manifestation can be seen in the decline in passive market cash flowing back to the Fed on the reverse repo facility. It peaked at around US$2.5tr and is now below US$1tr, helped by the recent rebuilding in treasury cash balances.

The bottom line here is that these reverse repo balances will go to zero, signaling a virtual end to excess liquidity. Since the US Treasury does not need to build additional cash buffers, the pace of decline in the reverse repo balance should be as slow as the size of the monthly quantitative easing – but even at that pace, it would mean the reverse repo balance would approach zero. Third quarter of 2024.

Bank reserves held as reverse repo balances take most of the QT pressure

Source: Macrobond, Federal Reserve, US Treasury, ING Estimates

By that time, the Fed is already ready to cut rates. Therefore, we envisage a period during which the central bank continues to ease policy through rate cuts while simultaneously continuing to engage in QT. While the latter could be perceived as a reverse tightening in policy, the Fed would view it as a return to more normal conditions in terms of the balance of liquidity in the system. Once the reverse repo balance reaches zero, bank (excess) reserves will come under downward pressure. The big question, however, is how far the Fed will push this. Bank reserves are currently stable at around US$3.3tr, but have increased recently.

Quantitative tightening is likely to end by the end of 2024, long after the Fed starts cutting

The last time the Fed engaged in quantitative tightening, bank reserves fell by just under US$1.5 trillion and its material impact was felt on currency markets. It is unlikely that we will be able to get anywhere near it this time. Bank reserves will certainly fall below US$3tr and possibly as low as US$2.5tr – but it is unlikely we will go much lower, especially as the policy bias remains accommodative. The Fed would like to bring liquidity back into better balance as a first port of call, but beyond that, it would not want to tighten liquidity conditions too much. With this in mind, QT will likely expire around the end of 2024.

The Fed may be a supplier of liquidity through the permanent repo facility until the end of the year

As a result, one of the key features by 2024 will be a gradual and consistent strengthening of liquidity conditions. This will become more apparent as bank reserves eventually begin to decline. The reduced supply of liquidity usually goes hand in hand with an increase in its price, which is contrary to the perception that market rates are falling. This serves to dampen the rate-cut euphoria that is likely to dominate the market through 2024.

This doesn’t stop market rates from falling, but it does make longs financed on margin more expensive. And it also curbs excesses arising from the falling rates environment. This should result in higher market repo rates, which is quite evident from the reverse repo rate proposed by the Fed.

If extended too far, it would require withdrawals from the Fed’s standing repo facility that supplies liquidity to the market. We believe the Federal Reserve would be better off not insisting on this.

Download article as PDF

tag

Source: think.ing.com