The poop that fights climate change and the world’s largest brain: why we need to protect the sperm whale

Dominica is treating its sperm whales like ‘citizens’ with the world’s first marine protected area.

The endangered sperm whale, one of Earth’s largest animals, has nutrient-rich feces that plays a vital role in absorbing carbon dioxide.

Now, the small Caribbean island of Dominica has created the world’s first marine protected area for the creatures.

The government announced on Monday that about 800 square kilometers of royal blue waters off the western side of the island nation, which serve as prime nursing and feeding grounds, will be designated as a reserve.

“We want to ensure that these majestic and highly intelligent animals remain safe from harm and keep our waters and climate healthy,” Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said in a statement.

Scientists say the reserve will not only to protect animals, but it will also help fight climate change.

How does sperm whale poop fight climate change?

Sperm whales defecate near the surface because they shut down non-vital functions when they dive to depths of up to 3,000 metres. As a result, nutrient-rich feces remain on the ocean surface and cause plankton blooms, which capture CO2 in the atmosphere and pull it into the ocean. sea ​​level When they die.

And sperm whales in Dominica are thought to defecate more than whales elsewhere, said Shane Gerow, a whale biologist and founder of the Dominica Sperm Whale Project, a research program focused on sperm. whale In the Eastern Caribbean.

It is not clear why sperm whales defecate more in Dominica. Gero said it could be that they are eating double the amount, or it could be that there is something special about the type of squid they are eating.

“In some cases, sperm whales are fighting Climate change From our side,” Gero said in an interview.

How many sperm whales live in Dominica?

less than 500 sperm whale They are estimated to live in the waters around Dominica, with part of the population moving along the Lesser Antilles chain, south of Saint Vincent and north of Guadeloupe. Unlike sperm whales elsewhere in the world, those around the eastern Caribbean don’t travel very far, Gero said.

He said sperm whales are a matriarchal society, with young males leaving the ocean at some point in their lives. As a result, Safety of Species is important, he said, especially if few female calves are born.

“The trapping of a calf can mean the end of a family,” he said.

Sperm whales can produce one calf every five to seven years.

Why do sperm whales need protection?

In the waters around Dominica and elsewhere, sperm whales have collided with ships, complicated in fishing gear and affected by agricultural runoff, which has limited their survival.

In the days before whaling, there were an estimated two million sperm whale They roamed the earth’s deep waters before setting off in search of oil used to light lamps and lubricate machinery. Now, there are about 800,000 left, Gero said.

The government of Dominica said the reserve would allow sustainable artisanal fishing and portray an international shipping Lane to avoid further deaths of the sperm whale, which has the largest brain in the world and can grow up to 15 metres.

Once the reserve is created, the Prime Minister said his administration will appoint an officer and observers to ensure the area is respected whale tourism The rules are enforced. Tourists can still swim with sperm whales and view them from boats, but in limited numbers.

‘Sperm whales are also citizens of Dominica’

The move was praised by scientists and conservationists, including National Geographic explorer Enrique Sala.

“The government of Dominica realized that sperm whale, who were probably here before humans, are also citizens of Dominica,” he said. “These whales will spend most of the year off the island. So, they are taking care of some of their citizens in a way that few countries have ever done before.”

Estimated 35 families of sperm whale Spend most of their time in the waters around Dominica. Some are probably more than 60 years old, Gero said, and they communicate by clicking sounds in vocalizations known as codas.

“It’s like asking, ‘I’m from Dominica, are you?’” Gero said. “It’s a symbolic marker.”

Gero and his team of researchers also named individual whale, One is named ‘Snow’ because a scientist was reading a book by Margaret Atwood featuring a character called ‘Snowman’. Another sperm whale was named ‘Fruit Salad’ because a researcher was snacking on it at the time. According to the theme, the whale’s calf was named ‘Soursop’.

