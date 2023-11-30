The charismatic folk hero and frontman of The Pogues will always be remembered for his bittersweet Christmas classic “Fairytale of New York” featuring the late Kirsty McCall.

Shane McGowan, a well-known Irish folk and punk musicAnd the iconic lead singer of The Pogues has died at the age of 65.

The news comes following McGowan’s poor health and recent hospitalization due to a diagnosis of encephalitis.

In an Instagram post, Shane’s wife, Victoria Marie Clark, wrote, “Shane will always be the light that stands before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life.”

On November 22, he noted his discharge from the hospital, and within days they celebrated their wedding anniversary, expressing gratitude that he was “still alive.”

an irish music legend

Born to Irish immigrants in Pembury, Kent, England on Christmas Day 1957, McGowan made his name in the vibrant punk scene of the late 1970s.

As the charismatic hard-living frontman of the Irish punk band The Pogues, whose original name was Pogue Mahone, McGowan led the group from 1982 until their break-up in 2014.

His magnetic stage presence, poetic storyteller lyrics, and distinctive gruff singing style, combined with the band’s unique blend of foot-stomping traditional irish folk And punk rock, keep them separate.

In the 2001 memoir “A Drink with Shane McGowan”, co-authored with Clarke, McGowan recalled, “It never occurred to me that you could play Irish music for a rock audience.”

“Then finally it clicked. Start a London Irish band playing Irish music with a rock and roll beat. The original idea was just to refresh old ideas but then I started writing.

Throughout her career, she released a total of seven studio albums, featuring notable hits including “Dirty Old Town”, “Love You ‘Til the End” and “Sally McClennen”.

The pinnacle of their success came with the beloved 1987 hit “Fairytale of New York”, featuring the late Kirsty McCall.

It became a global phenomenon, reaching number two on the UK charts and establishing itself as a timeless classic. Christmas seasonWith the likes of Slade, Mariah Carey and Wham!

McGowan claimed that the song emerged from a bet initiated by their producer, Elvis Costello, challenging the band to create a Christmas hit single.

In later years, McGowan said he was tired of hearing and discussing the song, and its success ultimately contributed to the band’s separation.

In addition to his music, McGowan became known for his tumultuous lifestyle, which included excessive drinking, smoking, drug abuse, and his broken, decayed teeth.

But his unapologetic authenticity made him a symbol of rebellion and creative freedom within the industry.

He recalled in his memoir, “I wanted to make pure music that could belong to any time, to make time irrelevant, to make generations and decades irrelevant.”

In 2020, the documentary “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan” directed by Julian Temple took an intimate look at his life and career.

McGowan’s health had been declining for a long time, and since 2015, he was dependent on a wheelchair due to injuries sustained from several falls, including breaking his pelvis and right kneecap.

