The platform seeks to uplift women entrepreneurs

As the holiday season begins and people begin the gift buying tradition, Enstack, an all-in-one digital business application supporting women entrepreneurs, is showcasing innovative and often unique products from its partner merchants.

Enstack recently invited several business women to share their “business hacks” at “Empower: Christmas Bazaar”, to encourage buyers to look beyond their usual shopping destinations and check out the products offered by their partners. Many of which are not available elsewhere.

Macy Castillo, Enstack’s CEO and co-founder, emphasizes that the app is not a marketplace, but provides partners with the convenience of being able to accept all forms of payment that they otherwise wouldn’t have. .

Through Enstack, merchants can sell anytime and anywhere, Castillo says, because the app relieves them of “the biggest problem” in selling, the collection of payments.

“Even small merchants can accept credit card payments (through Enstack),” she says. Instead of using valuable time and money to set up the payments infrastructure required to ensure secure, fast and convenient transactions, Enstack offers partners the agility to accept a variety of payment methods.

scaling up

The app offers a set of features to help women break barriers and succeed in the digital economy. It allows partners to create their own web store, sell online and in person, accept a variety of cash and cashless payments, and ship through multiple logistics partners.

Enstack helps in other ways such as inventory management, financial statement and report preparation, “scaling up and scaling up” budding enterprises. Each partner will have an account manager from day one, says Castillo.

She says Enstack, which now has about 70,000 partners, welcomes any type of business, as it emphasizes the potential of Filipino entrepreneurs and the important role of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country’s overall economic development.

“We want to help women entrepreneurs save time (on things they can afford),” says Castillo.

In the market, Enrilyn Lee of EFR Subic Yacht Rentals reports that she successfully transformed her business using Enstack’s digital tools to accept debit and credit card payments. Lee’s company, as the name suggests, offers short vacation package cruises to celebrate events, mark milestones, or simply rest and relaxation.

Through Enstack’s easy onboarding process, Lee says they can now accommodate international card payments, expanding their market and attracting global customers.

“We have adopted credit card transactions as our primary payment method, used Enstack’s mobile POS (point of sale) and created payment links for buyers. This convenient solution has opened the doors to a wider customer base while ensuring secure transactions. It feels like we have an extra department, an extra helping hand in our business,” she adds.

tailor-fit

Arlette Alvarado, founder and general manager of Scarlet Enterprise, says Enstack’s “seamless sales invoicing feature” has allowed her 17-year-old enterprise to transform from simple retail to a primarily B2B (business-to-business) company through distributorships. Gave. The company is a skin care and cosmetics trader and supplier.

Other women entrepreneurs say Enstack’s inventory monitoring, invoicing, payment collection, and shipping features streamline their operations.

Castillo believes Enstack believes that everyone has the potential to become a successful entrepreneur with the right tools, access, and resources.

“We encourage our users to challenge the traditional use of our app, customizing it and tailoring it to their specific business needs. The innovative ways our users use Enstack’s features not only demonstrate their resourcefulness and adaptability, but also embody our mission to empower entrepreneurs. We are committed to providing a platform that fosters such entrepreneurial spirit and innovation,” she asserts.

Source: business.inquirer.net