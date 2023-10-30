The platform, backed by megastar Paris Hilton, has partnered with Shiba Inu (SHIB)

TL;DR

This collaboration will integrate the Shiberium layer-2 blockchain into the RSTLS UGC creator platform, fueling Web3 and gaming advancements.

The platform previously teamed up with Paris Hilton’s “11:11 Media”.

The expansion of the Layer-2 solution, with over 3.5 million transactions, could boost the price of Shiba Inu by improving transaction efficiency.

Shiba Inu’s latest partnership

Shiba Inu – the popular memecoin project behind SHIB – has joined forces with the UGC creator platform RSTLSS. As a result, the latter (which touches the Web3 sector and the gaming industry) will begin to incorporate the layer-2 blockchain solution Shiberium into its operations.

“We cannot imagine a better partner for SHIB and the Shiberium blockchain. RSTLSS’s UGC tooling allows any creator, whether 2D or 3D, casual or professional, to easily build a brand and merchandise their own digital merchandise – wearables, accessories, and more that can be Avatars can be cross-platform and cross loaded as well. -game engine,” said Shiba Inu lead developer known as Shiotoshi Kusama.

Also speaking on the collaboration was Charlie Cohen (RSTLSS Founder), who believes that joining hands with the Memecoin project embodies “the ethos of Web3 and decentralization” for his organization.

“At Web3, we need to avoid working in silos because collectively we have so much more power to drive change. RSTLSS’s UGC technology will play a role in the broader ecosystem by giving creators autonomy and equity, and I’m very excited to see how that community and the Shiberium blockchain will help RSTLSS grow in the months and years to come,” the executive said. Said.

Earlier this year, RSTLSS participation American model, actress and singer with Paris Hilton and her entertainment company “11:11 Media”.

Shibarium’s advancement seems to be good news for SHIB bulls

The development of L2 scaling solutions has been seen as a factor that could increase the price of Shiba Inu. The network, which aims to lift Memecoin above its rivals by improving speeds and reducing transaction costs, has recently achieved several important milestones.

As cryptopotato According to the report, total transactions on Shibarium exceeded 3.5 million, while the total number of blocks exceeded 1.3 million. Those who are interested to know more about its launch and specifications can take a look at the video below:

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com