The place in PH where they teach entrepreneurs to think

An entrepreneur is a person who is full of innovations to create a business. Now, there is a place in PH where entrepreneurs are taken back to basics to learn how to think. They are made for strolling and in short distances, taking a serious look at the gaps that may arise along the way. Anyone who does this exercise well can come up with 10 business ideas that can bring in big bucks per week.

This information was given by Uche Onochie, convener and CEO of Make-in-Nigeria. Onochie is the founder of Marketplace Apostles who created Make-in-Nigeria. Every year for the last 13 years, his group organizes a week-long conference/exhibition series for innovative and creative minds and makers.

Explaining how this is done, Onochie said it is all about business growth mindset. It teaches how to become aware of business just by thinking.

This may come easily to Onochie because of his background but he is teaching this natural skill of thinking like an entrepreneur to others. He said: “Wherever we are, we look around and think about a business that location could promote. For example, my friend and I went up to the State Secretariat the other day and as we went, we saw 10 businesses that can get N100,000 per week. Look, business is not a concept.

On what impact his plan has had so far, Onochie said it has been very good. “We are no longer teaching people how to build businesses but how to build systems; Systems that can attract collaboration, foreign partnerships, etc. We encourage entrepreneurs to create something that is viable.

“This is the 13th edition and this is their contribution to the economy of Nigeria and the South-South,” he said.

“We need support from the government as well as big corporations and companies. It’s the 13th year and TotalEnergies is here now. We need more like this. We want more companies to come closer to us.

“Some companies in Lagos are thinking the same way. They usually say that there are no companies in Port Harcourt, but this is not entirely correct. “It is our duty to show them that there are businesses and companies here.”

On how the government can come, the convener said that it can happen in different ways. “It may not be a matter of money but if the state governor or a key official comes here, many companies will struggle to stay here.”

Local councils can take advantage of such platforms to make their youth great entrepreneurs in the next year. Often government leaders do not think in this direction.

Announcing the launch of the conference and exhibition, PH City Chamber President Mike Elechi said the Make-in-Nigeria PHCCIMA was a baby. “We are celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit and untapped potential. These will propel Nigeria to compete with the world. That’s 13 years of simplicity. Be assured of our support.”

Speaking, TotalEnergies GM, Community Affairs (Projects and Development), Godspower Nwachukwu, revealed why the IOC was ready to identify with ‘Make-in-Nigeria’. He said it emerged as an opportunity to highlight the graduates he trained and empowered to showcase their works.

Source: businessday.ng