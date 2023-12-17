The phrase that pushes money back faster than any other – and what to say instead

If you are wondering when your life will change for the better, pay attention to the phrases you often say, which have a greater impact on your life than you think.

You have the power to live life abundantly, but that power lies within you and in the words you put out to the world.

A life coach on TikTok shared a phrase that negates money and abundance.

Aleah, a life coach who teaches manifestation and the law of attraction, took to TikTok to share her wisdom about the inherent power of one phrase in our lives and how it holds us back from reaching our full potential.

The phrase, “I don’t know,” will keep you from attracting opportunities and possibilities.

“Saying, ‘I don’t know,’ energetically locks you into not knowing,” Aleha explained. “You can’t know when you admit you don’t know.”

In other words, if you repeatedly say “I don’t know,” you lose the chance to learn what the answer or next steps are.

For example, if you express that you don’t know how to get out of debt, or you don’t know how to make more money, you are blocking yourself from finding the opportunity to learn how to do these things. . By doing so, you are “revealing the continuity of not knowing.”

This is a hard pill to swallow, as we have all experienced confusion about what to do with our lives. It’s okay to not have all the answers, as long as we are energetically open to those answers.

Alleh suggests an alternative phrase that can help you attract abundance.

Allowing yourself to think, feel, and say “I don’t know” is the same as saying “This seems impossible” or “I doubt this will work.” It’s very easy to surrender hopelessly to your lack of knowledge or answers, but responding to challenges with these phrases will keep you stuck in your despair.

One way to break free from this unhelpful cycle is to think about what areas of life you might be feeling stuck in, and allow yourself to feel curious.

Replacing the phrase “I don’t know” with “I’m curious” will completely change your energy and thought patterns and allow you to seek and receive answers. When you express curiosity, you attract and reveal possibilities and opportunities.

“Take that breath in and feel the difference in your body right now between saying ‘I don’t know’ versus ‘But I’m curious.’ If you can feel that subtle shift, then the law of attraction and manifestation will work for you. Will do,” Alle claimed.

You can make this change in your life by feeling, thinking, saying and writing about what you are curious about.

Alleha encouraged TikTok users to write down what they’re curious about in the comments of her video, saying, “This will make it real in your body and make this change a new permanent part of your body and your energy.” Will give.”

One person commented, “I’m curious about how I will become financially free and abundant.” Another person commented, “I’m curious what job will be next for me.” Another person shared in the comments, “I always follow ‘I don’t know’ with ‘but let me find out’ because it’s okay to not know, but never stop learning.”

Another way to begin this change is to write down in a personal journal what areas of your life you are curious about. Whether you’re curious about how to make more money, or you’re curious about what path you should take in life, writing down your curiosities for an empowered life is sure to change the way you view life. Will be done.

By doing this, you are moving away from the helpless victim mentality and giving yourself the strength to stand up and be open to life’s possibilities.

The only way you can ever make a change is to understand the power of your thoughts, words, and actions over your life. Use that power to your advantage and see how your life will change.

