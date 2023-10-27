The phone market is headed for contraction

The Thailand Mobile Expo 2023 is taking place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center until Sunday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Thai smartphone market is expected to decline by double digits this year due to the unfavorable economy and declining consumer purchasing power in the second and third quarters, an expo organizer and mobile phone vendors say.

The smartphone market is expected to recover in the fourth quarter, helped by the availability of new flagship phones.

Opus Cherdpunt, chief executive of M Vision PLC, organizer of Thailand Mobile Expo 2023, said weak economic conditions and the lack of major changes in technology, particularly the shift to foldable or flexible screens, have led to a decline in the local smartphone market.

The four-day mobile expo started on Thursday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and will run until Sunday.

The organizer expects 1 billion baht in transactions as manufacturers promote their new flagship models and offer discounts on existing models to hit their sales targets by the end of the year.

Mr Opus said, “We are seeing more Chinese brands coming into the market, such as the iQOO brand under Vivo, while Oppo and Vivo have tightened their budgets over the years, but this year the program Came back to participate.”

“The replacement cycle is also long, ranging from one year to more than two years.”

M Vision is also organizing EV Expo Bangkok at the same venue to cater to the growing EV demand.

Paradorn Ramboot, business development manager of HMD Global, the exclusive licensee for Nokia-branded smartphones and accessories, said the Thai smartphone segment is expected to continue to decline by more than 10% this year to about 16 million units.

Mr Paradorn said the average selling price has dropped from 10,000 baht last year to 8,000 baht this year, and users now replace their phones every 2-3 years, down from 1.5 years.

The market for smartphones priced below 5,000 baht is still highly competitive, he said.

Although the local smartphone market is declining, it is still large, especially entering the mid-priced segment where consumers do not have much brand loyalty, Mr. Paradorn said.

Manufacturers in this segment spend less on marketing, using pricing and smartphone specifications to attract buyers, he said.

Mr Paradorn said there was still room for newcomers in the segment as strong Chinese brands moved to compete at a higher level.

Weak purchasing power is hurting consumer sentiment, especially for smartphones priced below 5,000 baht, but he said the Nokia C30 model is still performing well.

The company introduced the Nokia C32 equipped with dual cameras at a price of 3,590 baht.

“We will select the model using a cautious investment model in 2024,” Mr Paradorn said.

Dusit Sukhumvitthaya, chief executive of mobile phone seller Jaymart Mobile Plc, said new flagship smartphone models launched in Thailand in the fourth quarter include the Oppo Find N3 series, Samsung Galaxy S3FE (Fan Edition) and Apple iPhone 15.

He predicts that flip smartphone models will gain momentum among high-end young customers, while foldable mobile phones will remain a niche market.

Mr Dusit said there were concerns over the impact of exchange rates, as a weak local currency could affect smartphone prices.

He said there are positive signs in the fourth quarter, especially for the high-end segment, including a new round of phone price subsidies from mobile phone operators and better airtime packages.

Mr Dusit said the overall mobile phone market could decline by 12% this year.

Source: www.bangkokpost.com